M5.0 quake jolts eastern Japan; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 rattled eastern Japan on Wednesday, with no tsunami warning issued, according to the weather agency.
The 10:06 a.m. quake struck southern Ibaraki Prefecture, with the temblor measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in nearby Tochigi Prefecture. It measured 3 in central Tokyo.
The shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan was suspended in the wake of the quake, but operations resumed about 10 minutes later as no abnormalities were found, according to railway operator JR East.
The quake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
A lower 5 quake is defined by the agency as shaking that causes many people to be frightened and to hold onto something stable, while objects may fall from shelves.© KYODO
5 Comments
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grc
Stay safe folks
tora
Was actually quite the jolt. Had it gone on another few seconds was considering putting down my coffee and getting under the table. A good reminder to stay prepared and to keep that bath full.
wallace
That is strong enough to knock you off your feet. Stay safe, people.
ILoveDownvotes
Why is M5 suddenly newsworthy?
Is it because it's been relatively calm for quite some time now?
It's not that big of a deal. And it was 5弱 too.
Negative Nancy
Tokyo-centric media.