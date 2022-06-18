Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5.2 quake hits in Ishikawa Prefecture; no tsunami danger

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, on Sunday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 3:08 p.m. with focus was at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu city, at the tip of the Noto Peninsula, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no injuries reported, the local police said.

The government has set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

No abnormalities have been reported so far at the Shika nuclear power plant in the prefecture.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo