M5.2 quake hits in Ishikawa Prefecture; no tsunami danger

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, on Sunday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 3:08 p.m. with focus was at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu city, at the tip of the Noto Peninsula, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no injuries reported, the local police said.

The government has set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

No abnormalities have been reported so far at the Shika nuclear power plant in the prefecture.

