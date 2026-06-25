M6.9 quake hits northeastern Japan; no tsunami warning

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck northeastern Japan on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.
The 7:30 a.m. quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers off Iwate Prefecture and measured upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.© KYODO
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IVO
take care everyone,stay safe.
YeahRight
There's a shinkansen stopped in Ichinoseki. I suspect elsewhere as well.
OssanAmerica
Despite its size as of 0838 no reports of major damage/injuries yet.
wallace
Friends and family in Aomori. Upper 6 is very strong.
Two powerful earthquakes just happened in Venezuela. Tsunami warning. Have family in Curacao, a nearby island.