national

Missing tourist boat found on seabed off Hokkaido

SAPPORO

A tourist boat that went missing six days ago with 26 people aboard was found underwater off Hokkaido on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The 19-ton Kazu I was located after the Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted a search with an underwater camera off the Shiretoko Peninsula. So far the bodies of 14 people have been found since contact with the boat was lost on April 23.

The boat was found at a depth of around 100 meters near the Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the peninsula, from where the boat issued a distress call. Twelve people remain unaccounted for.

A coast guard official said the Russian border security agency notified it of spotting a person drifting Wednesday in the water with a life vest west of Kunashiri Island off Hokkaido.

The Russian authorities said they were unable to mount a rescue and lost sight of the person due to stormy weather, according to the Japanese official.

Kunashiri is one of several disputed islands off Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido that are collectively called the Northern Territories by Tokyo and the Southern Kurils by Moscow.

The Kazu I was sailing despite bad weather forecasts and warnings. The Shiretoko Peninsula was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005.

