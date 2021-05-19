Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Okinawa Vice Gov Kiichiro Jahana speaks at a press conference in Naha on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Okinawa to ask to be added to COVID-19 state of emergency

0 Comments
TOKYO

Okinawa said Wednesday it has decided to ask the central government to add it to areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency, amid a surge of infections in the southern island prefecture.

Currently, 16 municipalities in Okinawa are under a quasi-state of emergency, which allows governors to single out areas with such anti-virus measures as telling restaurants to close early, while the state of emergency covers entire prefectures and carries stricter steps, including the closure of commercial facilities.

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki said the prefecture is expected to report record daily new infections of more than 200 on Wednesday, up from 168 the previous day. He said the local health care system has been "in crisis."

At present, nine prefectures across Japan, including Tokyo and Osaka, are under a state of emergency until May 31. In areas under the emergency, restaurants and bars are told to close by 8 p.m. and refrain from serving alcohol or offering karaoke services.

Department stores and other major commercial facilities are also requested to temporarily shut or close early, and attendance at concerts and sports events has been capped at 5,000 or 50 percent of venue capacity.

Amid its fourth wave of virus infections, almost half of Japan's 47 prefectures have reached Stage 4, the worst level on the government's four-point scale, for the volume of weekly infection cases per 100,000 people.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo