 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sinkhole in Saitama
Photo taken in January shows a massive sinkhole in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture. Image: Kyodo
national

Urgent repairs required for 72 km of Japan's corroded sewage pipes

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan must urgently repair 72 kilometers of corroded and cracked sewage pipes within a year, the land ministry said Wednesday, after emergency checks launched in the wake of a deadly sinkhole accident in January.

Another 225 km of the sewage system require repairs within five years following the implementation of stopgap measures. The ministry added that underground cavities were found near pipes in Hokkaido, Niigata and Kumamoto prefectures.

The central government has asked municipalities to inspect a total of 5,000 km of sewer pipes installed 30 years ago or earlier. As of Aug. 8, the ministry had analyzed 621 km of the 813 km of pipes listed for prioritized checks, conducted in person or with remote cameras.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will request that local governments proceed with the repair or replacement of damaged sections of sewage pipes, as corrosion and cracks could trigger sinkholes or other road damage.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the government will support municipalities "technically and financially" to help build "a resilient and sustainable sewage system."

A fatal sinkhole accident occurred in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Jan. 28, when a 74-year-old truck driver was swallowed by a large, expanding sinkhole at an intersection.

The driver's body was recovered from the underground sewer pipe on May 2, after a three-month search hampered by ongoing collapses and underground water.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Urgent repairs required for 72 km of Japan's corroded sewage pipes

Everything always urgent in Japan. Who will pay for those especially in rural area? Where those region's budget always on deficit.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Hayashi told a press conference that the government will support municipalities "technically and financially" to help build "a resilient and sustainable sewage system."

Hayashi-san leadership!

Funky, mucky, pungent problem which obviously needs solving.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel