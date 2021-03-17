State of emergency for Tokyo area likely to end on Sunday

The Japanese government is likely to end the COVID-19 state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday as planned, having deemed another extension unnecessary as infections have declined from their peak and the strain on hospitals has eased, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is slated to meet with members of his cabinet including health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of coronavirus response, in the evening to discuss the decision.

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures have been under the emergency since early January, with people urged to refrain from nonessential outings and restaurants and bars told to close by 8 p.m.

Businesses have been encouraged to adopt remote working and attendance at large-scale events such as concerts and sports games has been capped at 5,000.

Suga is expected to seek approval for the exit from a panel of experts in infectious disease and other fields Thursday before finalizing it at a meeting of the government's COVID-19 task force.

He is also expected to announce new measures aimed at supporting eateries hit hard by the pandemic, bolstering the health care system, preventing the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants, and stepping up testing and vaccination, according to the sources.

Suga declared a one-month state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Jan 7 amid a surge in infections, later expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures and extending it for most of them by another month, to March 7. It was further extended by two weeks to Sunday for the capital and its neighbors.

Governors have been split on whether the emergency should be lifted or extended again. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Tuesday declined to say either way, telling reporters her team was "analyzing the situation" while voicing concerns of a resurgence in infections down the road.

© KYODO