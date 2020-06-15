Tokyo confirms 48 new coronavirus infections

People walk in the Kabukicho nightlife district in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on Sunday night.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 48 new coronavirus infections on Monday, a source close to the matter said.

It marked the second straight day that the number of new cases in the capital has moved close to 50, sparking concerns about a rebound in the number of infections.

Tokyo reported 47 new cases on Sunday, up from 24 on Saturday.

