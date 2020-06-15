Tokyo confirms 48 new coronavirus infections

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 48 new coronavirus infections on Monday, a source close to the matter said.
It marked the second straight day that the number of new cases in the capital has moved close to 50, sparking concerns about a rebound in the number of infections.
Tokyo reported 47 new cases on Sunday, up from 24 on Saturday.© KYODO
klausdorth
So, is this correct?
Now 95 new cases :
48 new coronavirus infections on Monday
and
47 new cases on Sunday
This increase is awfully fast and doesn't look good at all!
Or is it "just" +1 cvomparing Sunday's and Monday's figures?
Bugle Boy of Company B
That number is creeping up! Hope y'all are getting your fun in the sun for the summer in as soon as you can! Lot of places gunna shut down again!
Tommy Eddy Kookabura
Let's play the second wave scare of this comedy Ariba flu virus... Lol
since1981
But the number of active remains under 1,000.