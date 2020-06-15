Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in the Kabukicho nightlife district in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on Sunday night. Photo: KYODO
Tokyo confirms 48 new coronavirus infections

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 48 new coronavirus infections on Monday, a source close to the matter said.

It marked the second straight day that the number of new cases in the capital has moved close to 50, sparking concerns about a rebound in the number of infections.

Tokyo reported 47 new cases on Sunday, up from 24 on Saturday.

2 Comments
So, is this correct?

Now 95 new cases :

48 new coronavirus infections on Monday

and

47 new cases on Sunday

This increase is awfully fast and doesn't look good at all!

Or is it "just" +1 cvomparing Sunday's and Monday's figures?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That number is creeping up! Hope y'all are getting your fun in the sun for the summer in as soon as you can! Lot of places gunna shut down again!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Let's play the second wave scare of this comedy Ariba flu virus... Lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But the number of active remains under 1,000.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

