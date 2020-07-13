Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 119 new coronavirus cases; 1st time below 200 in 5 days

6 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo on Monday reported 119 new coronavirus infections, falling below 200 for the first time in five days, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

The latest figure comes a day after the capital confirmed 206 coronavirus cases, topping 200 new cases for a record fourth straight day, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence of the pandemic.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

If only the Government demands to Hostess bars and other bars and schools in Tokyo were are strong as the ones to the bases in Okinawa.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not to worry, Koike is just giving us a day or two before the Government shoots it back up to 250.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I hope that isn't just attributable to lower reporting over the weekend.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Monday dip. Let's see tomorrow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is this good,bad ? More/less than expected? Instead or just releasing the numbers how about explaining what the government policy is?

If corona isnt a concern as the go-to- campaign indicates why do we need a constant update on daily numbers

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not sure, but it seems likely that the figure of 119 reported today is actually for Sunday July 12th.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog