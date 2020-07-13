Tokyo reports 119 new coronavirus cases; 1st time below 200 in 5 days

Tokyo on Monday reported 119 new coronavirus infections, falling below 200 for the first time in five days, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.
The latest figure comes a day after the capital confirmed 206 coronavirus cases, topping 200 new cases for a record fourth straight day, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence of the pandemic.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
since1981
If only the Government demands to Hostess bars and other bars and schools in Tokyo were are strong as the ones to the bases in Okinawa.
goldnugget
Not to worry, Koike is just giving us a day or two before the Government shoots it back up to 250.
rainyday
I hope that isn't just attributable to lower reporting over the weekend.
simon g
Monday dip. Let's see tomorrow.
carpslidy
Is this good,bad ? More/less than expected? Instead or just releasing the numbers how about explaining what the government policy is?
If corona isnt a concern as the go-to- campaign indicates why do we need a constant update on daily numbers
Bruce Chatwin
Not sure, but it seems likely that the figure of 119 reported today is actually for Sunday July 12th.