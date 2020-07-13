Tokyo reports 119 new coronavirus cases; 1st time below 200 in 5 days

Tokyo on Monday reported 119 new coronavirus infections, falling below 200 for the first time in five days, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

The latest figure comes a day after the capital confirmed 206 coronavirus cases, topping 200 new cases for a record fourth straight day, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence of the pandemic.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

