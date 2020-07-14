Tokyo reports 143 coronavirus cases; below 200 for 2nd day in a row

Tokyo on Tuesday confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections, remaining below 200 for the second day in a row, Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

The figure comes a day after the metropolis confirmed 119 cases, the first time the total fell below 200 in five days, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence in the pandemic.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

