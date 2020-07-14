Tokyo reports 143 coronavirus cases; below 200 for 2nd day in a row

Tokyo on Tuesday confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections, remaining below 200 for the second day in a row, Gov. Yuriko Koike said.
The figure comes a day after the metropolis confirmed 119 cases, the first time the total fell below 200 in five days, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence in the pandemic.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
BFPF1159
I’m glad it’s lower than 200, even if these are just figures. It’s a peace of mind knowing that we MIGHT be making progress with covid.
klausdorth
But, but, wait, hold it for a second.
Didn't they mention this magic number "20"?
What happened? Changing their mind?
Oh, yes, I forgot, it's "just" clusters.
But, why can you see an increase of that darned virus all over Japan?
Beats me! Must be higher politics.
yakyak
Then it will shoot back up to 230, but below 300, then 75 but under 100. This is exactly what they do. I remember when it was 40 but below 50. Is this talk suppose to calm everyone into submission?
Objective
I miss the "including those on the Diamond Princess" Covid case reports. Those were the days.