national

Tokyo reports 143 coronavirus cases; below 200 for 2nd day in a row

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo on Tuesday confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections, remaining below 200 for the second day in a row, Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

The figure comes a day after the metropolis confirmed 119 cases, the first time the total fell below 200 in five days, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence in the pandemic.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

1 Comment
I’m glad it’s lower than 200, even if these are just figures. It’s a peace of mind knowing that we MIGHT be making progress with covid.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

But, but, wait, hold it for a second.

Didn't they mention this magic number "20"?

What happened? Changing their mind?

Oh, yes, I forgot, it's "just" clusters.

But, why can you see an increase of that darned virus all over Japan?

Beats me! Must be higher politics.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

below 200 for 2nd day 

Then it will shoot back up to 230, but below 300, then 75 but under 100. This is exactly what they do. I remember when it was 40 but below 50. Is this talk suppose to calm everyone into submission?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I miss the "including those on the Diamond Princess" Covid case reports. Those were the days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

