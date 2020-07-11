Tokyo reports 206 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo reported on Saturday 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day, an official said.

The single-day figure is slightly down from the record of 243 set Friday, when Japan relaxed its guidelines for holding large sporting and other events, despite rising fears over a second wave of infections.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Tokyo's cumulative total reached 7,721. Since the government fully lifted a nationwide state of emergency on May 25, the number of infections has been on an upward trend in the capital, with a population of around 14 million.

It accounts for more than a third of the total number of confirmed cases in Japan.

© KYODO