Tokyo reports 206 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo reported on Saturday 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day, an official said.

The single-day figure is slightly down from the record of 243 set Friday, when Japan relaxed its guidelines for holding large sporting and other events, despite rising fears over a second wave of infections.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Tokyo's cumulative total reached 7,721. Since the government fully lifted a nationwide state of emergency on May 25, the number of infections has been on an upward trend in the capital, with a population of around 14 million.

It accounts for more than a third of the total number of confirmed cases in Japan.

Finally they are releasing results and not sweeping the numbers under rug and down playing the seriousness of this plague. But they should be forcing everyone to get tested regardless of symptoms. This way we can get the virus under control. They also need to forcefully shutdown the schools as they are spreading it around as well not just the night clubs and pubs. They should make all mothers stay home and be a house wife and take care of the children while providing them an online education while the schools are forcefully in shutdown status. Everyone should be working from home if you can.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

“They should make all mothers stay home and be a house wife and take care of the children while providing them an online education while the schools are forcefully in shutdown status. Everyone should be working from home if you can.”

You do realise this is 2020?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Shut the whole country down for six weeks.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

saturday is not finished yet!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

