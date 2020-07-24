Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 260 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 260 new daily coronavirus cases, an official said, down from the previous day's record-high figure, as the capital maintained its guard amid a recent surge in infections.

The latest figure comes a day after Tokyo reported a record 366 daily cases. Although the figure was fewer than Thursday's tally, Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

On Wednesday, the capital's cumulative coronavirus cases topped the 10,000 mark.

Along with Tokyo, some other urban areas in Japan have also seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

Concern that the outbreak may worsen was further stoked by a domestic tourism subsidy initiative that still kicked off before a four-day holiday began Thursday, despite reservations among the public and local governments.

The recent spike in cases in the capital has spurred worries about the travel subsidy campaign, leading the government to exclude Tokyo from the program in a last-minute decision.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog