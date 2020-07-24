Tokyo reports 260 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 260 new daily coronavirus cases, an official said, down from the previous day's record-high figure, as the capital maintained its guard amid a recent surge in infections.

The latest figure comes a day after Tokyo reported a record 366 daily cases. Although the figure was fewer than Thursday's tally, Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

On Wednesday, the capital's cumulative coronavirus cases topped the 10,000 mark.

Along with Tokyo, some other urban areas in Japan have also seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

Concern that the outbreak may worsen was further stoked by a domestic tourism subsidy initiative that still kicked off before a four-day holiday began Thursday, despite reservations among the public and local governments.

The recent spike in cases in the capital has spurred worries about the travel subsidy campaign, leading the government to exclude Tokyo from the program in a last-minute decision.

© KYODO