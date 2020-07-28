Tokyo reports 266 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 266 new cases of coronavirus, as public concern mounts over the pace of infections becoming faster than ever this month.
The single-day figure compares with 131 confirmed on Monday when it slipped below the 200-mark for the first time in seven days.
The number of Tokyo's confirmed new coronavirus cases in July is now over 5,000, accounting for nearly 50 percent of its cumulative total. The capital has seen single-day new infections in the triple digits on all but two days of July, with Thursday's 366 a record high.© KYODO
Pukey2
Back to square one.
mariasjapan
Here we go again....
Larr Flint
That calls for lockdown!! Where is Koike San! 8 weeks!
carpslidy
After consecutive 20 days of 100 plus cases, Tokyo has recorded just 3 deaths.
Nationally 13000 cases and only 13 deaths
Hopefully this low death rate will continue.
n1k1
No it doesn't !
Reckless
Seems like Tokyo is rapidly improving compared to last week. However, look at Aichi Prefecture, it is explosive growth! Need to lockdown Nagoya pronto!
If you read Yahoo Japan comments, Japanese posters are stating that even if they have symptoms and call the clinic, the clinic says "stay home!" Maybe this strategy makes sense.
Hervé L'Eisa
And again, the raw number of "cases" is irrelevant as the vast majority of people experience no symptoms or very mild symptoms. The numbers that DO matter are those actually REQUIRING hospitalization due to SEVERE symptoms, especially those with multiple co-morbidities.