Tokyo reports 266 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 266 new cases of coronavirus, as public concern mounts over the pace of infections becoming faster than ever this month.

The single-day figure compares with 131 confirmed on Monday when it slipped below the 200-mark for the first time in seven days.

The number of Tokyo's confirmed new coronavirus cases in July is now over 5,000, accounting for nearly 50 percent of its cumulative total. The capital has seen single-day new infections in the triple digits on all but two days of July, with Thursday's 366 a record high.

