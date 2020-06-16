Tokyo reports 27 new daily coronavirus infections

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 27 new coronavirus infections, an official said.
The number compares with 48 cases confirmed the previous day, which was the biggest daily increase since May 5.
© KYODO
klausdorth
Well, 27 sounds better than 48 ... but still.
Opening up, not using any precautions, wandering around, visiting clubs ..... guess there is more to come.
This will be another "never ending story" .......
Vince Black
How is that even news. 27 cases?
oldman-13
Let's not damage the economy any further, we need a complete reversal of the lockdown and get the economy going again. Open the borders to tourists and let the money flow in.