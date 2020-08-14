Tokyo reports 389 more cases of coronavirus

Tokyo reported on Friday 389 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest figure in about one week, with urban and tourist areas in Japan continuing to see a relatively large number of infections during the peak of the summer holiday season.

The single-day figure, compared with 206 reported Thursday, topped the 300-mark for the first time since Sunday. It is the highest since Saturday, when the metropolitan government confirmed 429 more cases of the virus.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

© KYODO