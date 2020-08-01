Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 472 new cases of the novel coronavirus, hitting the highest level on record for the third straight day.
The figure was up from 463 logged Friday and increased concerns about a second wave of infections.
Tokyo confirmed a total of 6,466 cases in July, the highest level in a month.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
Tokyo had raised its alert for the pandemic in mid-July to the highest of the four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."
Gov Yuriko Koike warned Friday that Tokyo may declare an emergency for the capital, although the Japanese government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.
The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early at 10 p.m. to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.© KYODO
8 Comments
Larr Flint
I could say "I didn't say so" but it's not time for that.
Last call for the government to wake up. There is not much time to act, as winter is coming soon.
If we won't contain it soon, winter will be Coronavirus harvest time.
I can expect important announcement from Koike today or tomorrow.
cracaphat
This many on Saturday? Thought testing was usually down on weekends.
Whatsnext
Its a great thing that the virus waited till after the election to allow the Japanese government to increase the pcr test.
Say good bye to Japan and hello to the new China.
Kitchener Leslie
They are. That’s why Monday and Tuesday’s numbers will be “low”.
Monty
Stay calm and listen to Motorhead!
shoganai
the testing rate for japan is 157th in the world according to worldometer, at 6375 tests per 1 million population. way behind many poorer and less developed countries. there will be more unnecessary deaths in the mean time.
Hiro S Nobumasa
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike should send her staff to Orlando and learn from the NBA on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBA is the only organization in America that has a sound and effective strategy against the pandemic.
If the NBA is a political party then its candidate will surely beat both Trump and Biden even when their votes are combined.
Not too late for her to receive an assist from Adam Silver and make a three- point shot!
klausdorth
Now this. Increasing day by day. And no end in sight! Just waiting for the deniers. Those who see everything in a different light.
shogun36
the metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen to each business abiding by virus-prevention guidelines.
Wasn't it like 100,000 yen a week ago? So if the businesses hold out, maybe they can get 1,000,000 yen just to close their doors?
What's their incentive to close now as opposed to a month from now? Or 6 months from now?
Take control and just shut them down Koike.
Or go the other way. Let them all gather, and do as they please in all of the businesses. Then lock the doors so they can't leave.
Whatsnext
Stay home put on a mask and watch Fuji tv till your eyes bleed.
drlucifer
They know it is embarrassingly low that is why the number of pcr test is always left out. They just say testing has increased but don't give any numbers so that the average person thinks the numbers of infections is the right numbers. TV and the so called regular experts that appear on them have been a big disappointment as regards reporting the virus and holding the government to task.
rgcivilian1
Kokie should just press forward in taking care of those who live in Tokyo.