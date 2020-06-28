Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A hotel worker checks the body temperature of a woman at the reception desk area of the hotel in Ginza, Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases; highest since state of emergency lifted

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported on Sunday 60 new coronavirus infections in the capital, up from 57 the previous day and hitting the highest number of daily cases since Japan fully lifted the nationwide state of emergency over the pandemic in late May.

New infections in Tokyo had been on a downward trend through late last month. But cases rebounded after the state of emergency was lifted for remaining prefectures including Tokyo on May 25.

There have recently been clusters of infection associated with nightlife areas. The Tokyo government last week lifted its advisories for visiting places such as live music venues and nightclubs.

4 Comments
Yet... we don't know how many were tested...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Nice one John. Aimed at the usual guy. Huh?

Besides. Most people are asymptomatic, right?

Why do they bother with temp. Checks then?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

May 25th

‘Japan model’ has beaten coronavirus, Shinzo Abe declares.

Yeah nice one.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

She is probably only concentrating, but she really does look like a Bond baddie about to shoot the poor girl in the head with a laser!

Watching carefully but I suspect this will be a common occurrence around the world as restrictions are eased. I think an important factor moving forward will be how it is dealt with, to restrict and limit the impact. We are not going to be out of this until/if we get a vaccine.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan never really locked down at all and the virus never gained traction in Japan.

July and August will see transport routes open abroad but this winter might see a more virulent virus return ie round 2

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We are not going to be out of this until/if we get a vaccine.

Dont tell Abe this!

You are totally right! People are going to get lazy and think that it's "over" and then either them or someone they know is going to test positive, and then they will scream bloody murder because Abe and company have claimed it's over!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Useless info Kyodo! Why can't we find out how many were tested?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

We have seen a surge in domestic traffic down here, and I am personally afraid that we will start having cases pop up, like it happened at the end of March into April, and things will shut down again!

I have seen far too many わ and れ cars once again screwing traffic up here, and folks out and about with no masks, and not practicing any form of social distancing. Like they feel as if they are immune to anything because there havent been any new cases here in nearly two months!

I sincerely wish that the government here would come up with some law that forces any and all visitors here from mainland prefectures that still have cases of the virus to quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed into society!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

