Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases; highest since state of emergency lifted

A hotel worker checks the body temperature of a woman at the reception desk area of the hotel in Ginza, Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported on Sunday 60 new coronavirus infections in the capital, up from 57 the previous day and hitting the highest number of daily cases since Japan fully lifted the nationwide state of emergency over the pandemic in late May.

New infections in Tokyo had been on a downward trend through late last month. But cases rebounded after the state of emergency was lifted for remaining prefectures including Tokyo on May 25.

There have recently been clusters of infection associated with nightlife areas. The Tokyo government last week lifted its advisories for visiting places such as live music venues and nightclubs.

