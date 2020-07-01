Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 67 COVID-19 cases; highest since state of emergency lifted

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 67 new coronavirus infections, the highest number of daily cases since a state of emergency for the capital was lifted more than a month ago, according to an official.

The number, up from 54 on Tuesday, came amid growing concern over a second wave of infections in the capital after business and social restrictions were eased in stages.

The figure topped 50 for the sixth straight day, bringing Tokyo's cumulative total to nearly 6,300.

Since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25, the previous highest was 60 reported on Sunday.

While many new infections have recently been reported among young people, who have visited or work at nightlife establishments, the metropolitan government on Tuesday unveiled new criteria for its warning system that will rely more on the advice of medical professionals.

Unlike the earlier "Tokyo alert" system, it has no numerical targets to trigger a public warning.

The infection situation and the capital's medical preparedness will be evaluated in a comprehensive manner by the metropolitan government's "monitoring council" based on seven criteria, including the numbers of new patients, hospitalized people and those in serious condition.

Not surprised.

They're too busy trying to get more votes for the weekend election.

Typical governors in Japan.

Koike, that goes for you, too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And no word in the fact that the death rate plummeted completely, with a lower death rate than that of march, many days with 0 deaths, the fact that most of the new cases are from asymptomatic people, and the fact that the PCR test methodology changed... No, let's only focus in "big numbers bad"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

