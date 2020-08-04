Tokyo reports 309 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday saw 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus, an official said, amid growing concerns over a resurgence of infections.

Of the total, 193 or 62% are in their 20s and 30s, officials aid.

The latest figure for the capital comes a day after 258 new cases were confirmed.

The daily figures announced by local governments reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Tokyo has requested that karaoke venues and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m., which came into effect on Monday and will continue through the end of August, to mitigate the spread of the virus.

