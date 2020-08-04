Tokyo reports 309 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday saw 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus, an official said, amid growing concerns over a resurgence of infections.
Of the total, 193 or 62% are in their 20s and 30s, officials aid.
The latest figure for the capital comes a day after 258 new cases were confirmed.
The daily figures announced by local governments reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
Tokyo has requested that karaoke venues and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m., which came into effect on Monday and will continue through the end of August, to mitigate the spread of the virus.© KYODO
Austin Rogers
Lock it down for 9 weeks!
HAMBURGER
Stay safe. Stay home.
Larr Flint
Stay safe, go outside!
Objective
Suggestion to Japan Today...
Maybe a side graph showing the daily Tokyo cases would be better than writing an article about it each day.
The case number alone is only one variable and, although important, one cannot make any conclusions from it.
Reckless
Trending down thanks to Abenomask no doubt!