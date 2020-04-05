Tokyo to confirm over 130 new coronavirus infections Sunday

A pachinko parlor is closed in Tokyo's Shinjuku area on Saturday night.

Tokyo is likely to confirm more than 130 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, marking the highest rate of increase on record, metropolitan government officials said.

It takes the number of infections in Tokyo over the 1,000 mark.

The number follows 118 cases reported in the Japanese capital on Saturday, the first time the daily increase has topped 100.

Recent surges in the number of pneumonia-causing virus infections in Tokyo and other parts of the country have prompted calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency.

© KYODO