COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Koike to lift 'Tokyo Alert' on coronavirus

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to lift its warning about a possible increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the capital, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike will present her views about the "Tokyo alert," which she issued June 2, at a metropolitan government meeting later Thursday following consultations with infectious disease experts.

The Tokyo government reported a total of 22 new infections on Thursday, compared with 18 the previous day.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Untested citizens. Life the Alert. Makes a lot of sense.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Lift the Alert

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Finally. This is a great step forward.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The alert was totally pointless. Did anyone actually change their behavior because of the alert?

You: Boss, Koike just announced an alert.

Boss: I couldn't give a rat's buttocks. Get on that packed morning train and get yours here ASAP!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

