Koike to lift 'Tokyo Alert' on coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to lift its warning about a possible increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the capital, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike will present her views about the "Tokyo alert," which she issued June 2, at a metropolitan government meeting later Thursday following consultations with infectious disease experts.

The Tokyo government reported a total of 22 new infections on Thursday, compared with 18 the previous day.

© KYODO