Koike to lift 'Tokyo Alert' on coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to lift its warning about a possible increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the capital, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike will present her views about the "Tokyo alert," which she issued June 2, at a metropolitan government meeting later Thursday following consultations with infectious disease experts.
The Tokyo government reported a total of 22 new infections on Thursday, compared with 18 the previous day.© KYODO
3 Comments
Michael Machida
Untested citizens. Life the Alert. Makes a lot of sense.
Michael Machida
Lift the Alert
Vince Black
Finally. This is a great step forward.
nakanoguy01
The alert was totally pointless. Did anyone actually change their behavior because of the alert?
You: Boss, Koike just announced an alert.
Boss: I couldn't give a rat's buttocks. Get on that packed morning train and get yours here ASAP!