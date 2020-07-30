Tokyo to report around 460 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo will report around 460 new coronavirus infections Friday, a record daily increase, a metropolitan government official said.
The figure will top the previous single-day record of 367 marked Thursday, adding to concerns about a resurgence of infections across Japan, which fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.
The metropolitan government on Thursday requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors again close early to prevent a further spread of the virus.
The cumulative total of infections in Tokyo stands at more than 12,000, about half of which were reported this month.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
The nationwide total expanded to 35,461 on Thursday. The death toll stood at 1,020.
Editor: Story will be updated later.© KYODO
13 Comments
bokuda
eh?! Wha~aaT?!
klausdorth
Said it before, say it again and waiting for those to deny everything again:
that fat Lady saying proves to be true!
More than 400 after the 4-day-weekend.
Just wait and see what will happen during the summer vacation and Obon time!
Shubhansh Agrawal
400!!! Next are we heading towards the 4 digit mark?
Really wanted to go out during the Obon holidays, but now doing so is like playing with fire...
Can someone recommend some good ways of enjoying the leisure time at home?
Larr Flint
Not surprised at all, everyone knows what the next step will be, I already mention it few times. Let's have a faith in Shinzo Abe and Koike San to crush it before it will get worse.
Reckless
Statistically insignificant rise. Abe-san's plan to keep sick people at home in self-quarantine is paying off in spades.
Monty
Hey Guys...
400 cases among a population of 14.000.000 in Tokyo is 0.0028%
Let us say the reported number is wrong and it is 10x higher. So 4000 cases.
4000 cases among a population of 14.000.000 is 0.028%
Let us say this number is also wrong and it is 100x higher. So 40000 cases.
40000 cases among a population of 14.000.000 is 0.28%
Even it would be 40000 cases, it is lower than 0.5%.
And that after 8 months pandemic.
Everyine can decide by themselves to go into a panic or not.
Me, by myself, will continue like I do since 8 months, do my best personal prevention and live my life.
wtfjapan
Me, by myself, will continue like I do since 8 months, do my best personal prevention and live my life.
or become asymptomatic bring it home and infect the rest of your family, so many so blase until they become infected or a family member becomes infected.
Michael Machida
Now, now everyone! As you may remember, Taro san indicated that the Japanese are esthetically advanced than every other county so this number cannot be right.
nandakandamanda
If you look at the breakdown of cluster locations, they are mostly places where people remove their face masks, to eat drink, sing, shout, when under closer human spacing conditions.
Karaoke joints, night entertainment spots, restaurants, families at home, etc.
shogun36
Don't worry everyone.
We still have our "cool biz" and "go to" campaigns happening.
What are we concerned about?
divinda
Taro-san? You mean that Aso?
iraira
Monty,
You are looking at numbers on one day.....Expand those cases over three or four weeks and you exceed the number of hospital beds In Tokyo available not just for severe Covid cases, but also for people suffering from other diseases or trauma.
Monty
@Wtfjapan
Please give a suggestion! What should I do according to you?
Quit my job?
My wife also quits her job?
My son stops going to school?
We lock down ourselves at home for the next 2 months, and then we can sleep in the park and eat garbage because we have no money for rent and food?
Like I said before. If you do your basic personal prevention, washing hands, wear mask, use sanitizer and keep social distance as much as possible, the risk that you get infected is almost zero!
And me, my family and everyone around us are doing these prevention since 8 months.