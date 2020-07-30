Tokyo to report around 460 new coronavirus cases

Commuters walk near a train station in Tokyo on Thursday.

Tokyo will report around 460 new coronavirus infections Friday, a record daily increase, a metropolitan government official said.

The figure will top the previous single-day record of 367 marked Thursday, adding to concerns about a resurgence of infections across Japan, which fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.

The metropolitan government on Thursday requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors again close early to prevent a further spread of the virus.

The cumulative total of infections in Tokyo stands at more than 12,000, about half of which were reported this month.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

The nationwide total expanded to 35,461 on Thursday. The death toll stood at 1,020.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

