Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Travel from Japan to Vietnam to partially resume on Thursday

0 Comments
TOKYO

Travel from Japan to Vietnam will partially resume this week, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday, marking the first step in easing travel restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Three chartered flights carrying about 440 businesspeople are scheduled from Thursday through Saturday, with Vietnam agreeing to accept travelers on condition they agree to enhanced preventive measures, Motegi said at a press conference.

The Vietnam Airlines flights were arranged by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam. They will fly from Narita airport to Van Don International Airport near Ha Long, northern Vietnam.

Motegi said last Friday that Japan and Vietnam had agreed to ease travel restrictions "partially and gradually" and that it "won't take long" before travel between the two countries resumes.

It was not immediately clear when the first flight from Vietnam to Japan will take place.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for 111 countries and regions, with foreign travelers that have been to any of the areas within 14 days of their arrival being turned away. Conversely, 177 countries and regions have imposed restrictions of some kind on entry from Japan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Along with Vietnam, Japan is in talks with Australia, New Zealand and Thailand to mutually ease travel restrictions on the condition that travelers test negative for COVID-19 before departure and upon arrival as well as submit an itinerary detailing where they will visit during their stay.

It will enable businesspeople to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, allowing them to go to work although with some restrictions on movement.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

There are just too many chances for Japanese economic expansion in Vietnam for the government to ban movement...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo