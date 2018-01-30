Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S., Australian scientists win Japan Prize for immunology work

0 Comments
TOKYO

An American professor at Emory University and an Australian scientist have been awarded the Japan Prize for research in immunology.

The winners were announced Tuesday at a news conference in Tokyo.

The Japan Prize Foundation said the work of Emory pediatrician Dr. Max Cooper and Australian Professor Jacques Miller laid "the conceptual groundwork for our understanding of nearly all fields touched by immunology."

A third winner was Japanese inventor Akira Yoshino, recognized for work that is the foundation of the lithium ion battery.

The prize comes with a cash award of 50 million yen ($460,000).

The Japan Prize honors scientists who have made significant contributions to science, technology and society to further the peace and prosperity of mankind.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Sponsored Post

Top 5 Places To Shop In Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo