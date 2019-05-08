Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. ends its search for F-35 that crashed off Japan in April

TOKYO

The U.S Navy is halting its search for a Japanese F-35A stealth fighter that crashed off Japan's coast last month. The pilot is still missing, and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Japan would continue its search.

The U.S. Navy said in the statement Thursday it was withdrawing after its salvage vehicle, CURV 21, found unidentified debris from the aircraft. The Japanese air force F-35A crashed in the Pacific off the eastern coast of Aomori in northern Japan during a night training flight April 9.

The two allies have scrambled to locate the stealth aircraft filled with military secrets.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Japan plans to buy 147 of the expensive fighters amid potential North Korea and China threats.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

