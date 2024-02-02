Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise during a three-day maritime exercise between the US and Japan in the Philippine Sea Photo: AFP
national

U.S., Japan conduct joint naval drills

1 Comment
ABOARD USS CARL VINSON

The U.S. and Japanese navies held joint exercises in the Philippine Sea this week, in a show of force as tensions with China and North Korea rise.

Washington and Beijing are at loggerheads over a raft of issues, from chips to tariffs, but both have been alarmed by the growing assertiveness of China's military in the Pacific.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has vowed to seize the island, by force if necessary, ramping up pressure including with major military drills in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello called the joint exercises -- involving around a dozen US ships, including two aircraft carriers -- "a great rehearsal opportunity for us."

"Our operations here reflect an assertion of the maritime rights of all nations in accordance with international law to freedom of navigation and air operations, anywhere that is allowed," Sardiello told reporters on the bridge of the USS Carl Vinson.

"Our highly trained sailors can operate in these complex, contested domains and be lethal and survivable and execute the mission, regardless of what the threat is," he said.

Japanese authorities are reportedly stepping up contingency planning for evacuating tens of thousands of people from its islands near Taiwan in the event of a military emergency.

Japanese and Chinese vessels have regularly been involved in tense incidents in disputed areas, in particular the Senkaku islands in the East China Sea, known by Beijing as the Diaoyus.

North Korea is also jangling nerves in Japan with tests of cruise and ballistic missiles, including one in November that flew over Okinawa carrying a military satellite.

Japan, South Korea and the United States have deepened their trilateral ties, including with a three-way summit in August at Camp David hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Tokyo and Seoul have also sought to improve relations with Beijing, with the three countries' foreign ministers agreeing in November to accelerate efforts to organise a three-way summit soon.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

That flag is a sight for sore eyes.

Regardless if they changed the number of ray's it's still frightening

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

but both have been alarmed by the growing assertiveness of China's military in the Pacific.

China is also alarmed of being surrounded by military bases and Japan's rise to militarization.

Go figure

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo