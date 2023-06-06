U.S., Japanese, Philippine coast guards stage law enforcement drills near South China Sea

U.S., Japanese and Philippine coast guard ships staged law enforcement drills in waters near the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday as Washington presses efforts to reinforce alliances in Asia amid an increasingly tense rivalry with China.
The drills, witnessed by journalists onboard a Philippine coast guard patrol boat, the BRP Cabra, included a scenario involving the interdiction and boarding of a vessel suspected of carrying weapons of mass destruction off the Bataan Peninsula, Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said.
The U.S. Coast Guard is deploying one of its most advanced cutters, the 418-foot (127-meter) Stratton, in the June 1-7 exercises hosted by the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia. The Stratton has been conducting exercises in the region to share expertise in search and rescue and law enforcement, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
“This first trilateral engagement between the coast guards of these nations will provide invaluable opportunities to strengthen global maritime governance though professional exchanges and combined operations,” the Stratton’s commanding officer, Capt. Brian Krautler, said at the start of the exercises. "Together we’ll demonstrate professional, rules-based standards of maritime operations with our steadfast partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Japan deployed a large coast guard ship, the Akitsushima, while four Philippine coast guard vessels joined the exercises.
The Biden administration has been strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in the South China Sea and in any future confrontation over Taiwan, the self-governing island which Beijing regards as a Chinese province.
Washington lays no claims to the strategic South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysian, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in tense territorial stand-offs for decades. But the U.S. says freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes in the busy waterway are in its national interest.
Philippine officials say such joint exercises with U.S. forces do not target any country. But China has warned that increased U.S. security deployments in Asia target Beijing’s interests and undermine regional stability.
The U.S. Pacific Command said over the weekend that a U.S. guided-missile destroyer and a Canadian frigate were intercepted by a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese vessel overtook the American ship and veered across its bow at a distance of 150 yards (about 140 meters) in an “unsafe manner," it said.
Last month, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft flew directly in front of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 plane in an “an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” while the American reconnaissance plane “was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law."
In April, Japan adopted a new five-year ocean policy that calls for stronger maritime security, including bolstering its coast guard’s capability and cooperation with the military. It cited a list of threats, including repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese territorial waters.
The Philippine coast guard, meanwhile, has intensified patrols in the South China Sea and taken extra efforts to document and publicize assertive Chinese behavior in the waterway following a Feb. 6 incident in which a Chinese coast guard ship aimed a military-grade laser that briefly blinded some crew members on a Philippine patrol boat off a disputed reef.
theFu
China should pay attention. Countries working together to bring rule of law to the seas because "someone" isn't following the laws.
Michael Machida
American leadership at its best. Again.
TheRegulator
Whose coast is Japan supposed to be guarding ?
TaiwanIsNotChina
This but unironically.
TokyoLiving
Can you imagine that the Chinese coast guards were near the US coasts???...
What do US coast guards have to do far away from their own shores bringing the war??..
Pathetic..
Desert Tortoise
No war. Their ships are pretty lightly armed. What do they do? Arresting smugglers for one. Enforcing international fishing laws. Sometimes helping weaker nations protect their own EEZ from rapacious Chinese fishing fleets. The US Coast Guard will carry a team of local law enforcement officers giving them a ride in essence to the ships they wish to search and possibly arrest if a violation is found. Checking for violations of UN sanctions wrt North Korea. Training other maritime law enforcement agencies and coast guards. Search and rescue. They ride herd on the US fishing fleet to make sure they follow the law. They make good will visits to foreign ports where a white hull is more welcome and appropriate than a naval vessel.
BeerDeliveryGuy
I’m not sure, maybe an expert can confirm, but isn’t PLH “Patrol Large, with Helicopter” the same base platform as JMSDF light destroyers, but with less armament.
jaybeeb
Made me think about what would happen if Cuba invited the Chinese over for some friendly drills.
WA4TKG
WA4TKG
TaiwanIsNotChina
China probably doesn't want to pay the price of food that would require. That's problem when the autocracy brigade tries to use their pawns for anything.
Stephen Chin
South China Sea = China's sea.
China kindly welcomes the world to use it.
Do not drive China away from her own South China Sea.
Xavier
Great to see. This kind of cooperation is what's needed to deter China and keep the peace. China ignores international law (UNCLOS, and everything else), so this is what we must do.
Very glad to have the Philippines back on the right side, now that Duterte has thankfully gone.
dmhondz
The Philippines took China to international tribunal and UNCLOS invalidates that imaginary "nine-dash-line" only for Duterte to call it a "only a piece of paper"
Duterte sold his country to China for supposed "pledges" but got nothing from it except lies and broken promises.
Rodney
Law Enforcement drills in China? Last time I looked, China has one of the worlds best law enforcement agencies.
Jind
Japan getting pulled into USA's confrontational policies and become USA's puppy in Asia will result in other Asian countries act against Japan.
Really fool PM Japan have now.
Beware what you ask for,
Marc Lowe
Okay so the US and communist China are having Mexican standoffs in the Pacific. Big deal. If the Biden Banana Republic would just rename the South China Sea to the Eastern Sea of the USA, the problem would be solved. Communist China should be renamed to West Taiwan, too. China's J16 aeroplane cant be really good because the number is too low. America graduated out of F-16s last century. I doubt China would be carting around weapons of mass destruction on the open seas. What crazy country would buy such weapons from China anyway, say for a rogue government landlocked in Africa---where ships cant dock anyway.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah, if you have no laws and just throw people in jail as long as you feel like it, it is easy to do law enforcement.
Legrande
On this site when the US is involved in a region far removed from it's jurisdiction it's presented as "Law Enforcement drills"
TaiwanIsNotChina
They might not be able to pick up the Chinese and Russian military offenders but they can at least scare them back to their own territory.
ian
What law are they trying to enforce?
The unclos? The law the US is continuing to spit on by not ratifying yet claims rights with?
Something unfotunate happens, no one can claim damages obviously
ian
You mean the arbitration suit with only one party and that party of course handpicking the arbitration panel=)
TaiwanIsNotChina
Sorry, your non-sequiturs have no power on this article.
We'll just claim damages via the war you are so eager for.
Don't show up to court and you are going to get an adverse judgement against you.
ian
China and the Philippines had their best relations in a long time during the term of the past president.
Now it will be back to the worst because the current president, whom I recall seemed loathed by most everyone here when he was elected, sold the Philippines to the US.
Now the US has a lot of new bases in the country
ian
You don't even know what arbitration means lol
TaiwanIsNotChina
And China blew it by showing up with their coast guard throughout the Philippines fishing grounds. What country do you think would tolerate this?
Sorry but rights to dock are not bases.
Oh stand back we got a lawyer here. Hope you are better at this than your previous jobs.
I know this much. There was a case, a hearing, and only one of the five judges (yes judges) were appointed by the Philippines.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippines_v._China
I repeat, don't show up to court and you are going to get an adverse judgement against you.