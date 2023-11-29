Newsletter Signup Register / Login
File photo taken in Naha in March shows a U.S. military Osprey aircraft. Photo: KYODO
national

U.S. Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into ocean near Yakushima island

TOKYO

A U.S. military V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean in southwestern Japan on Wednesday with eight people onboard, Japan's coast guard said.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had no further details of the incident near Yakushima island, including the status of those onboard.

A spokesperson for U.S. forces in the region said they were still gathering information about the incident.

The crash happened about 2:47 p.m., with witnesses saying the aircraft's left engine appeared to be on fire as the aircraft descended toward the sea, Japanese broadcaster MBC reported.

In August, a U.S. Osprey crashed off the coast of northern Australia while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, killing three U.S. Marines.

Another crash-landed in the ocean off Japan's southern island of Okinawa in December 2016, prompting a temporary U.S. military grounding of the aircraft.

The tilt-rotor plane, which can fly both like a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, is operated by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy and the Japan Self Defense Forces.

The deployment of the Osprey in Japan has been controversial, with critics saying the hybrid aircraft is prone to accidents. The U.S. military and Japan say it is safe.

Safe as houses, never been any trouble with this aircraft. Why the people of Okinawa don't want it flying over their houses is a complete mystery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This aircraft has the worst safety record ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

