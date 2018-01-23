U.S. military copter makes emergency landing on remote Japanese island

A U.S. military helicopter is seen at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station at Futenma, Okinawa.

An American military helicopter made an emergency landing on a remote Japanese island Tuesday, police and news reports said, the latest in a series of accidents that have fuelled local opposition to U.S. forces based on Okinawa.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the landing at a heliport in Tonaki, a tiny island in Okinawa prefecture some 60 kilometers west of the main island, a police spokesman told AFP.

The U.S. military told the Japanese government a warning light came on and led to the landing of the AH-1, which belongs to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, Kyodo reported. A malfunction in the hydraulic system was detected, they said.

There was no immediate offiical comment from the U.S. military.

This month, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis apologised to Japanese counterpart Itsunori Onodera after a string of accidents on the southern Japanese island, where more than half the 47,000 American troops in Japan are stationed.

Earlier in January, two American military helicopters separately made emergency landings in Okinawa. There were no injuries or damage.

Last month, a window from a U.S. military helicopter fell onto a school sports ground near the Futenma marine air base in Okinawa, but again no one was injured.

In October an American military helicopter burst into flames after landing in an empty field on the island.

Such accidents have sparked opposition to the U.S. bases on the strategic island, which would serve as a launchpad for any American military activity in Asia.

