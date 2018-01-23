U.S. military copter makes emergency landing on remote Japanese island

An American military helicopter made an emergency landing on a remote Japanese island Tuesday, police and news reports said, the latest in a series of accidents that have fuelled local opposition to U.S. forces based on Okinawa.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the landing at a heliport in Tonaki, a tiny island in Okinawa prefecture some 60 kilometers west of the main island, a police spokesman told AFP.
The U.S. military told the Japanese government a warning light came on and led to the landing of the AH-1, which belongs to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, Kyodo reported. A malfunction in the hydraulic system was detected, they said.
There was no immediate offiical comment from the U.S. military.
This month, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis apologised to Japanese counterpart Itsunori Onodera after a string of accidents on the southern Japanese island, where more than half the 47,000 American troops in Japan are stationed.
Earlier in January, two American military helicopters separately made emergency landings in Okinawa. There were no injuries or damage.
Last month, a window from a U.S. military helicopter fell onto a school sports ground near the Futenma marine air base in Okinawa, but again no one was injured.
In October an American military helicopter burst into flames after landing in an empty field on the island.
Such accidents have sparked opposition to the U.S. bases on the strategic island, which would serve as a launchpad for any American military activity in Asia.© 2018 AFP
Yubaru
Something just aint right here. The MC has been doing a relatively great job up until recently about keeping these incidents damn close to zero, but now?
I wonder if there is a problem with supplies? Is it the age of the helicopters? Is there a systematic problem? What? This is just happening too much recently and I for one can not blame the folks for being very concerned.
I don't advocate the "Get out the pitchforks!" Shrek mentality of response, but I do think that it's prudent for the USMC to seriously consider grounding it's helicopters here in Okinawa until they know for sure what's happening, and in the process, invite a qualified team of Japanese/SDF types, who know about helicopters , to tag along as well! Show some open cooperation here.
sensei258
On the news it was an attack helicopter, not the type in this pic
pangas
Picture looks like a CH-53 and not an AH-1
maybeperhapsyes
A remote island.
Probably still too close to an elementary school for some.
Do yourselves a favor my American brothers... pack your bags and leave Japan to fend for themselves.
They claim they can do it.
Put up or shut up.
PTownsend
Maybe one of the many US military contractors or active military members here in Japan can answer this question. Since Trump took office, has there been a decrease in budgeting for maintenance of military equipment, or maybe has less emphasis been placed on maintenance?
I understand correlation and causation don't always match up evenly, but it does seem recently that these accidents are becoming more common.
And if Trump fans want to take credit for economic gains, shouldn't they also accept the problems that have resulted in the last year?