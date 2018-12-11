U.S. military declares five missing Marines dead after crash off Japan's coast

The US military said Tuesday it had pronounced five missing Marines dead and was ending search operations nearly a week after two US military aircraft crashed off Japan.
The announcement brings the final toll in the Dec 6 crash to six, with a seventh crew member rescued after the deadly incident.
The crash involving an F/A-18 fighter jet with two crew onboard and a KC-130 refueling tanker with five crew occurred in the early morning around 100 kilometers off the cape of Muroto in Kochi Prefecture.
It prompted a massive search and rescue operation, which the U.S. military said had now been called off.
"Every possible effort was made to recover our crew and I hope the families of these selfless Americans will find comfort in the incredible efforts made by U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces during the search," said U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Eric Smith, commanding general of the III Marine Expeditionary Force.
The accident was initially reported to have happened during a refueling operation, but the military said Tuesday this had not been confirmed and that the circumstances were still under investigation.
There are around 50,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan and accidents are not uncommon.
In November, a U.S. navy fighter jet crashed into the sea off Japan's southern island of Okinawa and its two crew members were rescued alive.
And in November 2017, a C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft with 11 people on board went down in the Philippine Sea -- eight were rescued and the search was called off for the remaining three after a two-day search.
The U.S. military has also experienced difficulties with its Osprey helicopters, with several emergency landings, a deadly crash and a piece of a chopper falling on the grounds of a Japanese school.© 2018 AFP
Hiro Ueda
What is it with the US military? Why can't they keep their craft in the air? With all that training, they should be the best of the best... No wonder their military costs 10 times as all others combined...
Bruce Lee
What is it with some Japanese, who never miss a chance to bash the US military, and make inflammatory statements based on their bias more than fact?
Slickdrifter
Very sad that six Marines paid the ULITIMATE SACRAFICE keeping Japan safe and of her citizens.
Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.
Gone but never forgotten.
Will be heading to Iwakuni soon to see what I can do to assit the community.
Semper Fi.
Yubaru
Condolences to the families and friends of the Marines that died.
Semper Fi!
Yubaru
Never safe to assume that someone here, even with a Japanese "sounding" handle is actually Japanese. Particularly when their English is THAT damn good!
ksteer
Well he does have a point. Why do these accidents happen so often? And rarely happen with other military forces?
It is very sad that six people lost their lives in a training exercise. It's hardly an "ultimate sacrifice" to keep Japan safe though... If I get killed in a car accident was it an" "ultimate sacrifice" trying to get to work " ?
Slickdrifter
@ksteer.
Marines that pay with their lives overseas or on U.S. soil or any other part of this world performing their duty for country.
PAID THE ULTIMATE SACARAFICE. They are dead. What other scarfice can they make?
No matter what crafty come back you decide to write back with. Will never resonate or change what this Marine thinks feels and knows.
They died doing what they loved. Serving the American people and the Corps.
Oorah!
Semper Fi. -Always faithful.
USNinJapan2
ksteer
Serious mishaps like this don't happen all that often if you take into account the large number of U.S. military aircraft around the world and the sheer amount of flight hours they operate around the clock. Other militaries probably have comparable mishap rates but you don't hear about them because they're not as transparent as the U.S. DoD, or because their mishaps simply aren't newsworthy because they don't operate globally as much as we do. Do you really expect the PLAAF of PLAN to tell us about any of their mishaps?
ksteer
This is true, but I meant more along the lines of "accidents" serious or otherwise. Not just Class A ones. I dont expect the PLAAD or PLAN to tell us, but the JSDF, CAF, RAF, etc would likely make news. And true, they happen still, but just not as much as it seems the US is having lately. Could be due to aging equipment though.
You're entitled to your opinions. But considering they were part of the USFJ arent they technically serving the Japanese people on behalf of the Americans?
Its all semantics anyways, but a sacrifice entails that you give something up willingly... Jumping into war? Yes. Protecting your country? Sure. Flying a training mission? Not so much... Still, its a shame it happened, any loss of life in any accident sucks.
paradoxbox
air to air refueling at night is one of the hardest things that can be done in aviation.
the air above and around japan is notorious for sudden gusts and severe turbulence which makes it very challenging to fly in the close formation that's required to refuel.
"flying a training mission" is not a very good descriptor of what they're doing. they're putting a tiny pipe on their jet into a tiny receptacle hanging by a hose from the aircraft in front. if anything goes wrong the nose of the jet will hit the tail of the refueling aircraft and then it is all over for everybody.
it is a dangerous operation and there are plenty of videos on the internet showing how easily it can go to hell in a split second. usually the only damage is to the refuel probe or the nose of the jet. in this case, people were not so lucky.
CrazyJoe
To all the families who lost these brave men, I have no words to offer that will comfort. I just want you to know I feel your loss. I appreciate and admire all the brave men and women, who protect us. Thank you
lostrune2
This accident happened late at the dead of night - must had been more difficult when it's hard to see
But in order to be prepared for all contingencies and possibilities, they have to practice it even when conditions are poor - because if a battle breaks out in the future, ya can't always refuel in the best of conditions. So ya gotta practice it especially when conditions are bad, so they would know how to do it beforehand, instead of trying to learn while in the midst of battle
YuriOtani
Yet these six Marines in service of their country. This is a terrible accident and politics plays no part in the discussion. My thoughts and prayers to their families and to the sole survivor. He is going to need a lot of support to get through this time.
extanker
My condolences to the families and friends of the lost Marines.
JT, you could have easily finished this article without the last few paragraphs, but especially that last one. Very tasteless and only served to encourage comments like that first one.
Ex_Res
What is it with the US military? Why can't they keep their craft in the air? With all that training, they should be the best of the best... No wonder their military costs 10 times as all others combined...
Well, maybe you (commenter) should contribute to Japan's defence, and help put things right, by joining the Self Defence Force.
CrucialS
Yuri has the best comment on this thread and we all should follow her example
Rest in Peace to the Marines that were lost in this unfortunate accident. Thank you for making the ultimate sacrifice for Japan, the US, and peace in the region.
tomusnr
WIthaca the number of aircraft the USNAVY has not many crashes at all still sorry to hear about it
macv
may they rest in peace
Matt Hartwell
Very sad news. I hope the investigation continues. 6 fatalities is very serious.
serendipitous1
US troops serve the US, not any other country. They are sent to US bases around the world (without choice) to protect US interests. If they die they die serving the US. Just to be clear.
elephant200
Is someone mentioned "Ultimate sacrifice" ?? I think this is over idolrized like a myth or something like that!
Well, someone died in an acident was not a good news but all jobs has risk to make someone lives! So get over it !
extanker
Yes, these Marines died serving the United States, but in doing so, they also died protecting Japan. Just because the two countries interests coincide, does not negate one or the other.
yeah, a paperboy risks getting hit by a car while he is delivering his newspapers, but that's not what he is volunteering to do. A member of the military is explicitly volunteering to risk his or her life. That is not the same thing at all. I'd say 'ultimate sacrifice' is a very fitting phrase here.
UlsterBoy
I'm surprised that the surviving crew member was from the refuelling craft... what position was he in, how did he manage to escape. There's a lot to learn from that alone.