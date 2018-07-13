Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The USS John S. McCain under repair at a dry dock is seen after a rededication ceremony for at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

U.S. Navy dedicates Japan-based destroyer to McCain

4 Comments
By Ken Moritsugu
YOKOSUKA

Not just one, not just two, but three generations of McCains are now honored on a U.S. Navy ship in the Pacific.

The secretary of the Navy added U.S. Sen. John McCain's name Thursday to a warship that had already been named for the Arizona lawmaker's father and grandfather, both former Navy admirals.

The re-dedication ceremony took place aboard the USS John S. McCain at an American base in Japan. Scaffolding covered the mast of the guided-missile destroyer, which is undergoing extensive repairs after a deadly collision, one of two last year that led to charges against senior ship officers and a highly critical review of Navy procedures and policies.

Richard Spencer, the Navy secretary, told reporters that recommended changes in operations have been 78 percent implemented. Some have been completed, he said, while others such as instilling a culture of continuous learning will take two years.

"I think we're well underway," Spencer said at Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo.

Seventeen sailors died after the USS Fitzgerald and then the McCain collided with commercial vessels in the Pacific Ocean in June and August of 2017.

The three generations of McCains share the same name, John Sidney McCain, though they went or go by Sidney, Jack and John, from oldest to youngest. Their naval careers overlapped in World War II and Vietnam.

"It's a name in three parts, and a name that has three stories," Spencer said.

Sidney joined the Navy in the early 20th century and was an aircraft carrier task force commander in World War II. His son Jack was a submarine commander in World War II who rose to be head of the U.S. Pacific Command during the Vietnam War.

John was a naval aviator who was captured in Vietnam, where he was held for five years and tortured.

"Sen. McCain has proven that even the most difficult challenges can become sources of great strength," Micah Murphy, the commander of the USS McCain, told his crew at the ceremony, alluding to the challenges they face as they work with repair teams to get the ship back to sea.

The guided-missile destroyer, which had a gaping hole in its side after the collision, was launched in 1994.

"Sidney, Jack and John. Three distinguished officers. Three truly remarkable Americans," Spencer said.

McCain, who is battling brain cancer, said he looks back with gratitude on his formative years in the Navy.

"I hope the generations of sailors who will serve aboard the USS McCain will find the same fulfillment that my family does in serving a cause greater than oneself," the 81-year-old lawmaker said in a news release from his office.

Spencer said the Navy hopes to return the warship to service next spring.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

why? I was raised in Arizona McCain's state) and even we do not think he was that great.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

he is hate my all military vets besides being a liar he squashed all efforts to expose reality of MIAs

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

hated by all military vets

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

he is hate my all military vets besides being a liar he squashed all efforts to expose reality of MIAs

No, not true. He did well amongst vets in 2008 and only a small segment doesn't support him now because they drank the MAGA Kool-Aid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel