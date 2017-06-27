U.S. Navy holds memorial service for 7 sailors killed in collision

The U.S. Navy paid tribute on Tuesday to seven sailors who were killed when their destroyer collided with a merchant ship off Japan.
The Japan-based 7th Fleet said more than 2,000 sailors and their families attended the ceremony in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. They lined the streets waving flags in memory of the victims.
The USS Fitzgerald, carrying nearly 300 crewmembers, and Philippine-flagged container ship ACX Crystal collided in waters off Yokosuka in the pre-dawn hours of June 17. Severe damage to the right side and bottom of the guided-missile destroyer flooded the berths of 116 sailors. Navy divers found the bodies of the seven in the ship after it returned to Yokosuka.
The container ship has left Yokohama, where it was investigated by Japanese authorities, for repairs of its damaged bow at an unspecified shipyard in Japan, its owner, Dainichi-Invest Corp, said. It said the ship's captain and several other crewmembers stayed behind for further questioning by the Japanese coast guard.
The 7th Fleet said its theater was filled to capacity for the ceremony honoring the sailors.
Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, surveyed the ship's damage and praised its crew for saving it from sinking, it said.
"It's stunning, absolutely stunning, while we mourn the loss of the seven sailors, that more were not lost," Swift said in a statement. "There was no understanding of what had happened at the moment of impact ... but there was complete understanding of what needed to be done."
The collision occurred in an accident-prone area known for congestion with ships trying to reach Tokyo by daybreak.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Japanese coast guard officials say they are eyeing possible professional negligence, but so far their interviews of the container ship's captain and crewmembers - all Filipinos - have been on a voluntary basis.
The U.S. Navy is investigating what happened aboard the warship, while Japanese authorities are investigating the container ship and its crew.
Ordinarily, Japan has the right to investigate maritime collisions in its territorial waters, but in the case of U.S. warships, the U.S. Navy has the primary right to do so under a bilateral Status of Forces Agreement, making it uncertain whether Japan will have access to the U.S. probe.© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
These men entrusted their lives to very expensive safety systems that the US taxpayer paid for that were on board that vessel. Those systems failed and these men paid with their lives.
A complete, fair and public investigation should be held.
At the very least, their time of death should be accurately acknowledged.
sensei258
Pay tribute to them by bringing those responsible to justice
sensei258
Why would anyone thumbs-down a comment asking for justice, that doesn't imply guilt by either party involved?
Asakaze
RIP sailors, condolences to the families.
It's a noble death for a soldier to die for his country. But one thing to die on a battlefield, and another thing to die in a stupid accident that could have been easily prevented. I hope those responsible for this waste of young lives will be severely punished.
Goodlucktoyou
i can't understand this. he didn't blame the crew, but praised them? saving the ship is more important than lives?
if this happened 50km from Manhattan, would american investigators be denied access? reminds me of the advise for marines in Okinawa, if you do a crime, get to the base as quick as possible.
viking68
One of the sailors died while selflessly rescuing several of his fellow sailors who were too injured to escape the compartment. I hope the Navy fully respects his sacrifice by naming a ship after him.
Their story will eventually be told.
lostrune2
If it's a Russian warship paying a visit
viking68
Saving the ship saved lives. There were many injured who would have never escaped the ship if it sank.
Michael Jackson
@ viking68 - he should get a posthumous Medal of Honor he gave the ultimate sacrifice