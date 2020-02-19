Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. tells remaining cruise passengers in Japan: Stay out for 2 weeks

4 Comments
By CARLA K JOHNSON
WASHINGTON

The U.S. government made good on its warning to Americans who chose to remain on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, telling them they cannot return home for at least two weeks after they come ashore.

U.S. officials notified the passengers Tuesday of the travel restriction, citing their possible exposure to the new virus while on board the Diamond Princess. More than 100 U.S. citizens are still on the ship or in Japanese hospitals.

A two-week quarantine of the Diamond Princess ends Wednesday. Over the weekend, more than 300 American passengers, including some who tested positive for coronavirus, left Japan on charter flights. Most of them remain under quarantine at military bases in California and Texas, although about a dozen have been moved to a hospital.

Some Americans decided to take their chances and stay on the ship. On Tuesday, they were told their names would be put on a travel restriction list. The letter from U.S. health authorities said the passengers would not be issued a boarding pass or allowed on a flight “until you are no longer at risk of spreading infection during travel.”

The letter also warned them against trying to enter the country through Mexico or Canada or at a seaport, saying “you will be stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Will they be able to find a hotel that will take them? What a nightmare.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Will they be able to find a hotel that will take them? What a nightmare.

Why would they need one? They are staying on the ship!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good idea.

Living in Tokyo I am pretty worried that a government lock-down could happen as this worsens. Why? Chinese travelers were streaming here all through late January and I presume the virus has spread easily on the subway. Once the numbers rise the government may be forced to impose a travel ban, etc.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Some Americans decided to take their chances and stay on the ship. On Tuesday, they were told their names would be put on a travel restriction list.

@Yabaru Ah yes, I am seeing this now. I was thinking they were among those being released for some reason.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

