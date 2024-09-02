Utsunomiya tram's rejuvenation achievements a model for other cities

The economic and societal benefits brought by a new tram system operating in the north of Tokyo have made it a model that other cities in Japan and around the world are studying with an eye on emulating its successes.

Some 4.75 million passengers had used the renewable energy-powered tram system in Tochigi Prefecture when it marked its first anniversary on Aug. 25, exceeding the initial estimate by approximately 20 percent, according to the operator Utsunomiya Light Rail Co.

The tram project was established by Utsunomiya city and the nearby town of Haga and runs between the east side of JR Utsunomiya Station and Haga, covering the 14.6-kilometer route in 42 minutes.

Although the population of the prefectural capital Utsunomiya is decreasing, the tram dubbed "Lightline" and operated by a public-private venture has promoted the development of housing with at least 16 high-rise buildings, including condominiums, having been built along the line, an Utsunomiya city official said.

Powered by electricity generated in the burning of household biomass waste and from excess energy produced by household solar installations, the trams were built by Niigata Prefecture-based company Niigata Transys Co and designed to allow easy access for the elderly and passengers with a stroller or in a wheelchair.

With many municipalities in Japan looking for similar projects to bring new life to their areas, the tram has brought much domestic attention, but it has also generated interest overseas.

In early July, a group of bureaucrats and rail firm employees from outside Japan, including some Asian and African nations, visited Utsunomiya to learn about the tram system.

Sagita Devi, one of the group members and an official from an Indonesian company operating a Jakarta railway, said she was impressed with the barrier-free accessibility and well-designed stations.

The 35-year-old who is head of planning and development for areas surrounding train stations in Jakarta said she could see the light rail line "has played a significant role in the revitalization of Utsunomiya's urban areas, stimulating economic growth and encouraging development along its route."

According to the city, more than 300 groups of visitors -- officials from municipal governments and railway operators across Japan and from 35 countries -- have inspected the tram system. They have "strong interests in not only the tram itself but its contribution to the regional development," a city official said.

The city said it hopes to extend the tramway by five kilometers from the west side of Utsunomiya Station by 2035.

Utsunomiya Mayor Eiichi Sato told reporters, "The tram has drastically changed the east side of the city. With the extension to the west side, it would be more bustling."

