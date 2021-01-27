Virus vaccination drill conducted in Kawasaki

Participants pretend to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot during an inoculation exercise at a college gym in Kawasaki on Wednesday.

The health ministry on Wednesday carried out mock inoculations in a nursing school gym in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Nurses led yellow-vest clad volunteers into booths for mock injections and then left them in a waiting area for 30 minutes to check for allergic reactions.

With five nurses, the facility could deal with around 30 patients per hour and would open and close depending on vaccine supplies, according to officials.

“I hope this drill can serve as an example that can be used or adapted elsewhere around the country,” Kawasaki Mayor Norihiko Fukuda told reporters.

