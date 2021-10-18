Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story.
Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low.
The bars are packed, the trains are crowded, and the mood is celebratory, despite a general bafflement over what, exactly, is behind the sharp drop.
Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.
Some possible factors in Japan's success include a belated but remarkably rapid vaccination campaign, an emptying out of many nightlife areas as fears spread during the recent surge in cases, a widespread practice, well before the pandemic, of wearing masks and bad weather in late August that kept people home.
But with vaccine efficacy gradually waning and winter approaching, experts worry that without knowing what exactly why cases have dropped so drastically, Japan could face another wave like this summer, when hospitals overflowed with serious cases and deaths soared — though the numbers were lower than pre-vaccination levels.
Many credit the vaccination campaign, especially among younger people, for bringing infections down. Nearly 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
“Rapid and intensive vaccinations in Japan among those younger than 64 might have created a temporary condition similar to herd-immunity,” said Dr. Kazuhiro Tateda, a Toho University professor of virology.
Tateda noted that vaccination rates surged in July to September, just as the more infectious delta variant was spreading fast.
He cautioned, however, that breakthrough infections in the U.S., Britain and other places where inoculations began months earlier than in Japan show that vaccines alone are not perfect and efficacy gradually wears off.
Japan’s vaccinations started in mid-February, with health workers and the elderly first in line. Shortages of imported vaccines kept progress slow until late May, when the supply stabilized and daily inoculation targets were raised to above 1 million doses to maximize protection before the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics.
The number of daily shots rose to about 1.5 million in July, pushing vaccination rates from 15% in early July to 65% by early October, exceeding the 57% of the United States.
Daily new cases surged just weeks ahead of the Olympics, forcing Japan to hold the Games with daily caseloads of more than 5,000 in Tokyo and around 20,000 nationwide in early August. Tokyo reported 40 cases Sunday, below 100 for the ninth straight day and lowest this year. Nationwide, Japan reported 429 cases Sunday for an accumulated total of about 1.71 million and 18,000 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.
So why the drop?
“It’s a tough question, and we have to consider the effect of the vaccinations progress, which is extremely big,” said Disease Control and Prevention Center Director Norio Ohmagari. “At the same time, people who gather in high-risk environments, such as crowded and less-ventilated places, may have been already infected and acquired natural immunity by now.”
Though some speculated that the drop in cases might be due to less testing, Tokyo metropolitan government data showed the positivity rate fell from 25% in late August to 1% in mid-October, while the number of tests fell by one-third. Masataka Inokuchi, the Tokyo Medical Association deputy chief, said falling positivity rates show infections have slowed.
Japan's state of emergency measures were not lockdowns but requests that focused mainly on bars and eateries, which were asked to close early and not serve alcohol. Many people continued to commute on crowded trains, and attended sports and cultural events at stadiums with some social distancing controls.
The emergency requests have ended and the government is gradually expanding social and economic activity while allowing athletic events and package tours on a trial basis using vaccination certificates and increased testing.
To speed up inoculations, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who left office recently, expanded the number of health workers legally eligible to give shots, opened large-scale vaccination centers and promoted workplace vaccinations beginning in late June.
Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura told a recent government advisory board meeting that he estimates vaccinations helped some 650,000 people avoid infection and saved more than 7,200 lives between March and September.
Many experts initially blamed younger people, seen drinking on the streets and in parks when the bars were closed, for spreading the virus, but said data showed many in their 40s and 50s also frequented nightlife districts. Most serious cases and deaths were among unvaccinated people in their 50s or younger.
Takaji Wakita, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told reporters recently he is worried people have already resumed partying in nightlife districts, noting that the slowing of infections may have already hit bottom.
"Looking ahead, it is important to further push down the caseloads in case of a future resurgence of infections," Wakita said Thursday.
On Friday, new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said a preparedness plan to be compiled by early November would include tougher limits on activities and require hospitals to provide more beds and staff for COVID-19 treatment in case infections soar in a “worst-case scenario.”
He did not elaborate on details.
Many people are cautious about letting down their guard, regardless of the numbers.
Mask-wearing “has become so normal," said university student Mizuki Kawano. “I’m still worried about the virus,” she said.
“I don’t want to get close to those who don’t wear masks,” said her friend, Alice Kawaguchi.
Public health experts want a comprehensive investigation into why infections have dropped off.
An analysis of GPS data showed that people’s movements in major downtown entertainment districts fell during the most recent, third state of emergency, which ended Sept. 30.
“I believe the decrease of people visiting entertainment districts, along with the vaccination progress, has contributed to the decline of infections,” said Atsushi Nishida, the director of the Research Center for Social Science & Medicine Sciences at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science.
But people headed back to entertainment districts as soon as the recent emergency ended, he said, and that may “affect the infection situation in coming weeks.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
21 Comments
Login to comment
Good
Cleanliness
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Old news but a good article in case others missed it on other forums.
Thanks for posting.
Vreth
I reckon its the vaccines and the fact it's a pain in the neck to get a test here, so people with mild symptoms simply aren't bothering and just getting on with their lives. Depending on how this plays out, hopefully it means we are almost at the stage where it's safe to simply live with COVID and we can move on.
wanderlust
Maybe the IOC took the virus with all of the money when they left Japan?
Reckless
Just in case I am taking this lull to stock up on masks again.
Eustace
Very simple: No testing for asymptomatic cases, high vaccination rates, and low obesity rates.
Simian Lane
the virus is playing a magic party trick using it’s invisibility to the human eye.
Daninthepan
"What is the reason behind the decline?" Seems the wrong question to be asking, it already implies there is only one reason. It's cumulative and all the tiny variables finally reached that tipping point that brought the virus crashing down. Nobody knows which was the straw that broke the camel's back, just keep adding straw and make sure he doesn't get back up. (poor camel).
blahblah222
The explanation is simple. Reported cases are down because the election is coming up.
Dave
I agree with Bob, The mask have very limited use and think that distance is the best bet, like me, when I wear a mask, I am always touching it Taking it off and putting it back on. Maybe more harm than good with many people. Keeping hands clean and distance is far better.
xamurai
My suspicion is, many are still carrying the virus but are not as infectious as before due to the vaccine. So in a way, people are not co-infecting each other. I've frequently visited the nearest sento even before I got inoculated but I never got infected (knock on wood) so I don't really know what miracle has prevented me from being infected (or maybe I was, but I just didn't know...) Just like everyone else, I am also puzzled.
Yotomaya
A bit early for a victory lap, but yes, things aren't looking too bad right now.
Probably many factors at play at once, like habitual mask wearing (albeit not perfect), smooth vaccination rollout (although not "remarkably rapid"), absence of millions of antivaxxers and conspiracy theorists, and of course the good old not-counting-private-clinics trick that makes everything look rosier.
Not really a mystery to me. It's not over yet though. Nowhere is safe unless everywhere is safe worldwide.
Seriously? Is soap and hand washing exclusive to Japan? A white person saying that about their ethnicity as opposed to other ones would be justly called out immediately. Yet I keep hearing this argument here over and over.
Tom Doley
More propaganda Japanese style. Test at similar levels to advanced countries before calling it a success, shall we. Even Singapore has a higher vaccination rate than Jaoan yet records over 3000 cases per day. The difference.... testing is free unlike Japan where you need to fork out a fortune.
Cricky
Well to be honest it doesn’t take much to puzzle a Japanese person, adults are still wondering how my thumb could come off and then reattach.
CommodoreFlag
This is a conspiracy theory.
The hospitals are returning to normal because there are far fewer cases of coronavirus now.
I think news outlets need to start interviewing the doctors and nurses who work with coronavirus patients; it would really benefit readers. My own conversations with these professionals reveal that there are far fewer coronavirus patients (and now far more other patients because of a rebound effect).
Aly Rustom
blahblah222 & Tom Doley
Agree 100%
Kumagaijin
I think that if you had a high risk of getting Covid-19, you would have gotten it already. So its probably a combination of herd immunity, and the low hanging fruit being either vaccinated or exposed to the virus. Low obesity levels help too. But don't be fooled, 60 cases a day in Tokyo could easily jump to 100 - 500 in a few weeks.
Thomas Goodtime
A provocative comment. And wrong on so many levels.
Thomas Goodtime
Well said Yotomaya. I think here in Japan we have this blinkered view and it just winds up other nations. It's depressing to read really.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Dave! Who is Bob?
Rob
Tokyo is the most densely populated area in the world. Over 14 000 000 people eat, live and breath together everyday. If the virus is so contagious and deadly there is no way Tokyo would be able to escape it's wrath unless the vast majority of people moved out.
Masks are next to useless on packed trains, restaurants, or bars and night clubs. These "vaccines" do not prevent transmission only offer a reduction of serious illness or death. So they can't explain the dramatic fall in cases.
The truth is that Japan has successfully reached herd immunity. In general, the average Japanese person is healthy compared to other developed nations and the natural immunity that comes from exposure to the virus has practically eliminated the delta variant from the population.
Fra poke
Yes well this is definitely super good news! Man this country keeps coming back whenever it gets bashed down, I’m so puzzled but so happy to live here
joffy
Based on all of the restrictions seen across the globe, Japan has been the best country to live in during the pandemic. Freedom of movement. Freedom to socialize with any size group. Freedom to eat at restaurants and shop anywhere throughout the pandemic. More than 75% of the POPULATION has at least one dose of vaccine. That only took 4 months (health-care workers aside.) Statistically, everyone wears masks indoors and disinfect their hands multiple times a day. Now business is coming back big-time. Love it!
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Agreed. Glad we've turned the corner. It's time to ditch the masks and get back to normal life. First round's on me!
Scorpion
Already preparing a narrative in the case of the number of infections rising again.
prionking
No logic please. This is JT.
Scorpion
Normal life? I been living a normal life since COVID took the world by storm...Been tested monthly for over a year now, and been negative everytime. And this is even after traveling around. It also helps that I drive everywhere and am not on a crowded train.