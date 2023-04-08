Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A vending machine menu offering Asian Black Bear meat, Akita Beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a Soba Noodle restaurant in Semboku
A vending machine menu offering Asian Black Bear meat, Akita Beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a Soba Noodle restaurant in Semboku, Akita Prefecture. Photo: Reuters/IRENE WANG
national

Vending machine in remote Akita town sells meat from intruding bears

1 Comment
By Irene Wang
SEMBOKU. Akita

A remote Japanese town has taken to selling bear meat from a vending machine, sourcing its supply to Asian black bears, listed as a vulnerable species, caught in traps or in the mountains by hunters.

Bear attacks are an increasing problem in parts of rural Japan due to a shortage of food in the forests that brings the animals into inhabited areas to forage.

"The bears can be dangerous when they come into town, so hunters will set up traps or shoot them," said Daishi Sato, who placed the vending machine outside his "soba" noodle shop near the railway station in Semboku in Akita Prefecture.

Asian black bears are listed as vulnerable, but not critically so, and it is legal to eat bear in Japan. Meat from trapped bears is tastier since the blood is drained immediately, according to Sato.

Vending machines throughout Japan offer everything from drinks, snacks and surgical masks to more exotic fare such as edible insects and whale meat.

"Bear meat isn't very common so we want tourists who come to visit the town to buy it," Sato said.

He sells seven to 10 packs of 250 grams costing 2,200 yen each in an average week.

Last year, 75 people were injured in Japan in encounters with bears and two were killed, according to government data. One of the deaths was in Akita.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The hunters are after maki g some dough, simple as

I don’t like this using traps lark, it’s cruel and inhumane

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel