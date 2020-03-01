Vending machines in Japan now selling disposable diapers

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

Time to whip out your coin purse for a refreshing bottled beverage…and how about a diaper while you’re at it?

Japanese beverage manufacturer DyDo Drinco has teamed up with Daio Paper Corporation to offer disposable diapers along with wet wipes in vending machines across the country, with the goal of expanding service to at least 200 machines in the near future. Installations will center on michi no eki (“roadside stations,” non-expressway rest stops) and service areas along major highways where families are most likely to stop for a quick break or a local bite to eat while traveling.

Since the machines operate 24-7, they will be particularly helpful for parents who forget to grab some before going on a trip or who run out of them unexpectedly at times of the day when local stores aren’t open. Two diapers currently sell for 220 yen out of the vending machines, which are already in operation at michi no eki in the cities of Itako (Ibaraki Prefecture), Nobeoka (Miyazaki Prefecture), and Mima (Tokushima Prefecture).

Net reactions were split between comments that voiced their support for the new offering and those that found it altogether a bit too humorous:

“I’m all for this idea but I hope they don’t sell them in the same machines as drinks.”

“This will be a huge help for areas that don’t have convenience stores or drug stores.”

“For a second I thought they meant used diapers and I panicked.”

“What are they going to do about the lack of trash cans?”

“Can they be used by adults so we don’t have to stop driving to use the bathroom…?”

One mother of a three-year-old and one-year-old even chimed in with her own vision for the perfect diaper-changing bundle, which would include one diaper, 10 wet wipes, and one trash bag.

