Victims' families to sue over fatal 2022 Hokkaido boat accident

The families of 14 victims in the fatal tourist boat accident off Hokkaido in 2022 that left 20 people dead and six missing plan to file a damages suit against the ship operator in July, their lawyers said Monday.

The suit by 29 plaintiffs against the operator Shiretoko Yuransen and its president Seiichi Katsurada, 60, is expected to be filed with the Sapporo District Court on July 3, with over 1 billion yen in damages expected to be sought.

The 19-ton Kazu I with 26 people sank on April 23, 2022, after departing for a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Natural Heritage Site on Japan's northern main island, despite bad weather being forecast.

"The families are concerned the memory of the accident could fade away as president Katsurada has offered no apology or no case has been built against him," said Hiroshi Yamada, the representative of the lawyers.

"The purpose (of this lawsuit) is inform society of the disastrous situation and call for the establishment of measures to prevent such an accident from happening again," Yamada said.

The lawyers have also mulled the possibility of suing the state and the Japan Craft Inspection Organization, which conducts inspections for small vessels on behalf of the government, for inadequate inspections of the operator, but they have not made any decision on the matter, they said.

The Japan Coast Guard has been investigating Katsurada on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death.

© KYODO