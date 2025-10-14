 Japan Today
Screenshot of Kura Sushi's English home page.
national

Video of nuisance behavior at Kura Sushi goes viral on social media

4 Comments
YAMAGATA

Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi said this month that video of customers at its Yamagata Minamikan branch in Yamagata City engaging in nuisance behavior, has gone viral.

A video of the incident was posted on Oct 11, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kura Sushi said the perpetrators have already been identified and the restaurant is consulting with the police to take action.

The video showed female students in uniforms laughing, opening the antibacterial sushi covers on plates passing by on the conveyor belt, patting sushi with bare hands and licking the soy sauce bottle. The students were using the social media platform BeReal and had made their location public.

The students also engaged in nuisance behavior at another branch and posted the video which was shared by influencers who spread the information, attracting attention.

As soon as Kura Sushi became aware of the nuisance behavior, it replaced all products on the conveyor belt at the affected restaurant. Condiments were replaced and containers were also disinfected.

Kura Sushi said in a statement: "This behavior is unacceptable and we will take strict action."

As a countermeasure against nuisance behavior, since 2023, all Kara Sushi restaurants have installed artificial intelligence (AI)-equipped camera systems that detect suspicious activity on the conveyor belt.

4 Comments
These girls need to be forced to wash dishes in that Kura Sushi kitchen in Yamagata for the next three years. No pay.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope this gets the same amount of news coverage as it would if it were foreign people doing such a stupid thing.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hey! Sanae-san,

These students were NOT foreigners!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Donald Seekins: "Hey! Sanae-san, These students were NOT foreigners!"

Says everything that you need to know about her that she jumped on here and immediately assumed they were foreigners, and now that she knows they weren't -- silence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

