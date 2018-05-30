Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left: Nguyen Thi Hien, the wife of Vietnam's president, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko pose for a picture during a welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
national

Vietnamese president meets emperor; possibly his last imperial banquet guest

0 Comments
TOKYO

Visiting Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang met with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday, as the two countries mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

Quang could be the last state guest to a banquet hosted by the emperor at the Imperial Palace as the 84-year-old emperor is scheduled to abdicate on April 30 next year -- the first living monarch to do so in about 200 years.

Emperor Akihito asked Quang during their meeting whether Vietnamese people in Japan are "living happily," to which Quang responded many people are studying and working actively, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

"Such exchanges, I believe, are extremely important," the emperor was quoted as saying.

viet.jpg
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang attends a welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

A welcoming ceremony for Quang was held in the morning at the palace, attended by the imperial couple, Crown Prince Naruhito, who will take over as emperor from May 1 next year, his wife Crown Princess Masako, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other members of his cabinet.

The visit by Quang, which started Tuesday, is a reciprocal move after the imperial couple visited Vietnam as state guests in February last year.

Quang is scheduled to meet with Abe and attend a ceremony in Tokyo celebrating the diplomatic anniversary before heading home on Saturday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Museums

Kyoto Railway Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Temples

Yakushi-ji & Shinyakushi-ji Temples

GaijinPot Travel