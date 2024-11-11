 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Vietnamese boy killed in car-crane truck collision in Nagoya

NAGOYA

A 5-year-old Vietnamese boy has died after a car collided with a crane truck on Sunday in Nagoya, police said.

Nguyen Van Thien Nhan was in the back seat of the car when the accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on a bridge in the city in Aichi Prefecture. The five occupants of the car were taken to a hospital and the boy's death was later confirmed.

The car's driver, who is likely in his 60s, has received treatment, but his situation is not life-threatening, the police said. The other three sustained minor injuries.

The police suspect that the car strayed onto the opposite lane and collided with the crane truck. The driver of the truck was not injured, they said.

