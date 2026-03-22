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Vietnamese technical trainee dies while fishing in central Japan

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FUKUI

A Vietnamese technical trainee died Saturday and three other people are missing after fishing near a breakwater lighthouse in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, local authorities said.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Nguyen Duy Thanh from Osaka Prefecture in western Japan, was among a group of eight Vietnamese technical trainees who were visiting the site for fishing.

Five of the eight men, in their teens through their 30s, fell into the sea in an off-limits area, but one was later rescued, according to the local coast guard.

Police received an emergency call from a member of the group at around 2:45 a.m.

The eight men had been fishing for about an hour when one of them fell into the sea. The four others ended up in the water after they apparently tried to rescue him, according to the coast guard.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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