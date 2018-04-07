Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Vietnamese trainee in Japan sent home after asking for paid leave

0 Comments
CHIBA

A Vietnamese man working in Japan under a foreign trainee program was forced to return home after asking to take time off to get married, according to the man and his support group.

The 27-year-old man, who declined to be named, had been working at a seafood processing firm in Yokohama a little less than a year when staff from the Boso Promotion Cooperative came to his apartment on Feb 6 and began packing up his belongings.

He was sleeping when the four staff members arrived around 5 a.m. and told him that he made "too many requests," he recently told Kyodo News in Vinh, central Vietnam. They drove him to the local ward office to file paperwork, then put him on a plane back to Vietnam.

"My mind went blank and my body started shaking. I couldn't do anything," he said.

When the man's fiancee lodged a protest with the cooperative, a Vietnamese translator there told her through a messaging app that asking for paid leave was behavior "unbefitting" of a trainee.

The Japanese government launched the program for foreign workers in 1993 with the aim of passing on technical skills to other countries. But the scheme has been criticized for giving companies a cover to import cheap labor.

The cooperative, which was overseeing the man's participation in the program, and the seafood processing firm both declined to comment on the grounds that they were in negotiations with his support group, the Zentouitsu Workers Union.

Shoichi Ibusuki, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving the trainee program, said there was a structural problem with it.

"Trainees often take out large loans to pay for their trip to Japan. The supervising bodies and hiring companies have all the power, making for a subordinative relationship akin to slavery."

Ibusuki added that incidents such as this could constitute crimes including breaking and entering, and abduction or kidnapping for profit.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo