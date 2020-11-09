Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

64 Vietnamese trainee nurses arrive in Japan after coronavirus delay

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sixty-four Vietnamese trainee nurses arrived in Japan on Monday after an approximately six-month delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said, with a further 167 set to follow later this week.

The trainees' arrival, under a bilateral agreement that took effect in 2012, comes as Japan and Vietnam have agreed to ease border restrictions provided travelers take sufficient coronavirus transmission-related safeguard measures.

Besides Vietnam, Japan also receives candidate nurses and caregivers from Indonesia and the Philippines under similar economic partnership agreements. The caregivers prepare for and take the Japanese licensure exam that allows them to practice their profession in the country.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic proving a major disruption to international travel, Japan is also in negotiations with Indonesia and the Philippines to expedite the candidate health workers' arrival, a ministry official said.

The frameworks were agreed as Japan is seeking to use foreign workers to bolster its nursing sector ranks, with the nation suffering labor shortages due largely to its shrinking birthrate and aging population.

Approximately 6,400 people visited Japan from the three Southeast Asian countries in order to take the annual exam as of August 2019, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo