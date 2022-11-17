Vietnamese trainees call out unpaid illegal overtime at Japanese firm

A group of Vietnamese technical interns whose former employer failed to pay them a total of 27 million yen for overtime held a press conference Wednesday to expose the illegally long hours they were made to work and call for the money to be handed over.
Koshimizu Hifukukogyo in Seiyo in the western prefecture of Ehime, where the women aged from their 20s to 40s were employed, indicated on Nov 7 that it will declare bankruptcy after initially saying it would gradually pay each of them between 2.2 and 2.6 million yen, including compensation for late payment.
According to work records from the technical trainees, it was common for them to work in excess of 100 hours in overtime each month, an illegally high amount.
Their tough working conditions led them in August to approach a nonprofit organization supporting Vietnamese people in Japan. All 11 left the firm on Nov 4, and they are set to start new jobs at a textiles firm in Gifu Prefecture in central Japan.
Speaking at the press conference, 32-year-old Doan Thi Thu Nga said she was "sad we're being treated unfairly" and added that "whatever happens I want them to pay us." Jiho Yoshimizu, a supporter from the NPO, said it will "continue to work to have their human rights protected."
Koshimizu Hifukukogyo had been contracted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to make medical gowns during the coronavirus pandemic. Its lawyer says the company has total liabilities of around 60 million yen.
Japan established the technical internship program in 1993 to transfer knowledge and skills to developing countries, but the program has been criticized as providing cover for companies to import cheap labor from across Asia.
As of the end of June, there were around 328,000 people residing in Japan as technical trainees, according to the Immigration Services Agency.© KYODO
Moonraker
It's really nothing personal, unfair or racist though, Doan Thi Thu Nga. Japanese companies have been doing this for years to their own countrymen.
Might wanna check here though. Companies that get such contracts are often well connected to local or national politicians.
garymalmgren
Just recently the governor of Miyagi Prefecture toured a training facility for aged care workers in Vietnam.
This place was set up to prepare "trainees" to come to Japan and work in the sector.
The Gov was told straight to his face that they didn't want to go to Japan now because of the condition of the Yen.
Stories like the one above will only add to the resistance by them of coming to Japan.
Strong penalties need to be applied to all who mistreat these trainees if Japan wants to attract and retain good workers.
sakurasuki
When they told these trainees to do overwork that means employer give promise that they can pay their debt off in shorter time. Those promise is broken now.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Japan-immigration/About-80-of-Vietnamese-Cambodian-trainees-in-Japan-owe-debt
Sh1mon M4sada
I agree with the sentiment, but it doesn't make it any more ethically correct. This is a classic narrative of caveat emptor for those looking for work, ie do your own research, there's no worker protection. When did this narrative become the norm?
Sadly, IMHO we the workers are having less and less of a voice, whilst corporations are having more and more sways over politicians who 'were' supposed to represent all people but not seems to only care about political donors.
dagon
Gaiatsu?
Imagine if Japan Inc. were forced to return all the stolen wages from their Japanese and foreign staff over the last few decades?
Privileged Japan Inc. investors/ ,'elite' consider themselves entitled to a feudalistic share of the human resource of labor.
Yubaru
Key words here, "in excess of 100 hours" with 100 hours being legally "o.k." Anything over that is "an illegally high amount". Which to me is asinine in the first place! Roughly 25 hours or more per week, meaning on average 5 hours per day, meaning 13 hours plus per day in the workplace!
State sponsored slave labor at best!