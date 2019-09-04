Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Vietnamese trainees sue Fukushima firm over decontamination work

2 Comments
TOKYO

Three Vietnamese men on a foreign trainee program in Japan have sued a construction company for making them conduct radioactive decontamination work related to the March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima Prefecture without prior explanation, supporters of the plaintiffs said Wednesday.

The lawsuit, dated Tuesday and filed with a branch of the Fukushima District Court, demanded that Hiwada Co, based in Koriyama in the northeastern Japan prefecture, pay a total of about 12.3 million yen in damages, according to the supporters.

The case is the latest in a string of inappropriate practices under the Japanese government's Technical Intern Training Program which has been often criticized as a cover for cheap labor.

According to Zentouitsu Workers Union, a Tokyo-based labor union that supports foreign trainees, Hiwada made the plaintiffs conduct decontamination work in the cities of Koriyma and Motomiya in Fukushima Prefecture between 2016 and 2018.

The Vietnamese, who arrived in Japan in July 2015, also did pipe work in the town of Namie while evacuation orders were still in place.

The plaintiffs' contracts only said they would be engaging in reinforcing steel placement and formwork installation.

Hiwada did not provide them with detailed explanation on decontamination work beforehand, and it did not offer sufficient training either.

"We were not told that it was dangerous work. I am very worried about my future health," said one of the plaintiffs, a 36-year-old, in a written statement.

In separate instances, foreign trainees have said they were inappropriately involved in decontamination work in Fukushima, including a Vietnamese man who said in March last year that he was hired by a construction firm in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture.

The Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare have said decontamination work does not fit the purpose of the trainee program.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

They needed to find people they could underpay, and irradiate, and still be happy to have the job. Let's hope they are compensated

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The use of uninformed foreigners for dirty and dangerous work, leading to radiation exposure?

Not really a positive image for Japanese businesses...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Best Australian Restaurants In Tokyo When You’re Craving A Hearty Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What Is It Like to Teach English at a Japanese Elementary School?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Deluxe

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for Time Off in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog