Vinyl records carry Japanese seniors back to soundtrack of their youth

Nostalgia is driving a revival in Japan, with younger generations rediscovering the charm of old cameras and many older adults returning to vinyl records in an era of streaming services and instant playlists.

At the Kawai community center in Fukui, visitors can step into a space designed to resemble a young person's room from the 1960s and 1970s. Shelves are lined with around 1,500 vinyl records spanning pop, jazz and classical music.

Anyone can choose a record, sit down and listen for free -- immersing themselves in music exactly as people once did decades ago.

About 1,000 of these records were donated by Toshihide Naito, a local audio equipment dealer in his 60s. Many others came from Fukui residents who passed along albums they no longer play, including treasured collections once owned by family members who have passed away.

Each record carries not only music but also memories of the lives connected to it. The charm of vinyl lies in its imperfections.

"Noise from scratches gives them a warm sound," community center director Ikuyo Fujita said of vinyl records.

The vinyl corner began as a simple listening event and was officially launched in 2019. Word spread beyond Fukui Prefecture, drawing visitors eager to revisit the music of their youth or experience the magic of records for the first time.

"When I was young, I used to go to karaoke bars with my friends," said a man in his 80s, who stops by two or three times a week.

Last year, the center hosted a special event celebrating The Beatles, whose music continues to unite generations. Naito shared fascinating insights into the band's albums and explained how British and Japanese pressings differ subtly in sound, offering listeners a deeper appreciation of the analog format.

Fujita noted that listening to vinyl records has become a way to reminisce and led to casual conversations, expressing hope that the section will be preserved for years to come.

© KYODO