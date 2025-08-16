Viral Mount Fuji spot gets new barriers that leave view intact

New barriers low enough to allow views of a viral Mount Fuji photo spot have been installed, as the local government continues to take steps to prevent dangerous behavior such as jaywalking in the area.

The around 1.4-meter-high barriers come after the local government put up and later removed view-obstructing 2.5-meter nets around the Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture. The spot has become an unexpected tourist attraction for views making the mountain appear as if resting on the store's roof.

According to officials, the new barriers implemented on Aug. 7 are lower to prevent sideview mirrors on buses hitting them.

The previous, higher dark screen was installed in May 2024 and was not replaced after its removal the following August as a precautionary measure against a coming typhoon. In late 2024 the local government put up fences on both sides of the street to prevent jaywalking.

An official at the Fujikawaguchiko local government said that "Although nuisance behavior has fallen, we will continue with countermeasures. We want visitors to enjoy sightseeing while taking safety into account."

© KYODO