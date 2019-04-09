Virgin territory: Study shows heterosexual inexperience rising in Japan

Around one in 10 Japanese in their 30s has never had heterosexual sex and the number of adults with no sexual experience is increasing, according to a new study based on national survey data.
Comparable data from other developed countries indicated that "Japanese adults tend to become sexually active later in life and that a substantially larger proportion remain heterosexually inexperienced into their thirties", the authors said.
The research is based on data from seven rounds of the National Fertility Survey of Japan, carried out between 1987 and 2015, which is administered by a unit overseen by the Japanese health ministry.
In 2015, 11.9 percent of women aged 30-34 and 12.7 percent of men in the same age group reported having had no heterosexual sexual experience, the data showed.
In the 35-39 age bracket, the figures were 8.9 percent for women and 9.5 percent for men.
In both age brackets, the number of self-reported virgins had increased by several percentage points from the earlier surveys conducted in 1987 or 1992.
Each round of the survey is administered to people aged 18-39 years old, and in total the researchers from the University of Tokyo found around a quarter of men and women in that demographic reported having never had heterosexual intercourse in 2015.
The survey data did not include information on same-sex intercourse.
But the authors said even assuming that five percent of respondents were engaged only in homosexual sex, "around one in twenty 30-39-year-old women and men ... would still lack sexual experience."
The study said Japan appears to be an outlier.
Data from the United States, for example, found just 1.9 percent of women aged 30-34 and 0.9 percent of women aged 35-39 reported no sexual partners of the opposite sex.
The figures for American men were just 3.1 percent for those aged 30-34 and 1.4 percent for those between 35 and 39.
The results are likely to be cause for concern given Japan's ongoing battle with population decline and a low fertility rate.
Japan's government has sought to tackle the problem by offering birth incentives and support for working mothers, including more nursery spots for young children.
"The situation of individuals who remain sexually inexperienced due to difficulties in finding a partner... maybe considered in future policies aimed at increasing Japan's birth rate," the authors wrote.
Peter Ueda, the study's lead author and an epidemiology expert at the University of Tokyo, said that "sexual inactivity or inexperience, whether voluntary or not, should not be exoticised, ridiculed or necessarily considered a concern for everyone."
"More research is needed on reasons for sexual inactivity and how mating market dynamics might be evolving," he added in a statement issued by the university.
The study said it found a correlation between sex and money, with men more likely to have had intercourse if they had permanent, full-time employment.
But they cautioned that cause-and-effect was difficult to determine on issues of sexual experience.
They also noted that while sexual activity might not be a priority for everyone, most respondents over 25 with no sexual experience reported hoping to get married, "indicating that their lack of sexual experience may be involuntary."
The researchers noted several potential limitations, including the self-reported nature of their underlying data.
And they pointed out that sexual inactivity could also be higher than their research suggests because they only examined whether respondents had any sexual history, not whether they were currently sexually active.© 2019 AFP
Yubaru
If more and more people are "virgins", I wonder why I see so many pregnant women down here!
I guess the "stork" got to them!
WA4TKG
Contrary to “Popular Belief”, there is NOTHING “Wrong” with this.
Geoff Gillespie
@ WA4TKG
Really...? Well, unless you've managed to come up with a practical alternative to sex for bringing more babies into the world, I would say that the imminent possibility of the Japanese people going the way of the Dodo is a bad thing and therefore “Wrong”, wouldn't you...?
Ah_so
That's just confirmation bias.
thepersoniamnow
How odd.
I guess ultimately an unbalanced lifestyle, can lead to other imbalances.
Strangerland
The Japanese people are not going to go the way of the Dodo. Think that through - all Japanese people would have to stop having sex for that to happen. Japanese people are humans too. That's just not going to happen.
Ah_so
Why do you use speech marks? It seems as though you are just throwing them around at random.
But even if we ignore them, I disagree. There is plenty wrong with it. It is downright weird for grown adults to remain celebate for do long - it hints at something very wrong in Japanese society.
Cricky
If lifestyles included time off, little bit of happiness. Less pressure...maybe people could form relationships other than work related and perhaps have a chance of enjoying having a partner for nooky and even support and love.
Burning Bush
Romance is dead.
Feminism killed it.
Guys are emasculated wimps too afraid to talk to women and women are turning into guys with female bodies parts.
MGTOW is booming and so are unmarried women.
Mizu no Oto
Young people just won't listen:
Mother: Why aren't you meeting girls and getting married son?
Thirty something: 'Talk to the hand mom.'
Samit Basu
The low wedding/dating rate is due to low mean wages of Japan, especially for men.
It is factually established that the birth rate among the wealthy remains high. It is the low-income men with the annual income below 3 million yen who have given up on dating or getting married, and you can't blame them for making this choice as they are making the Darwinian choice, the survival of the fittest.
So if Japan were to boost the marriage/birth rate, then it must mandate a higher minimum wage for married men at 5 million yen, injecting government subsidies if it must.
oldman_13
Same thing is happening with many men around the world, hence, the backlash against the feminist movement and the formation of many 'men's rights' groups.
obladi
@samit
do you have a reference? If you google "income and fertility" you will find that "There is generally an inverse correlation between income and the total fertility rate within and between nations."
CaptDingleheimer
The root of this is multi-faceted, but the biggest culprit is the work culture. Combine the long hours with uncompensated overtime, and it's worse.
I lived in Japan for 4 years in my 20's. I could never understand the gaijin who attained 1-kyu Japanese with the aim of a permanent job in Japan to spend the rest of their years there. Why would an educated person from a Western country VOLUNTEER for a life in a work environment that dominates the lives and unhappiness of millions of Japanese?
Aly Rustom
This is worrying news ANY WAY you look at it.
cracaphat
I have some 30s female students going to waste because of this.To be single again.
u_s__reamer
The natural social awkwardness between the sexes becomes "unnatural" within the rigid framework of modern Japanese society structured to sexually repress young people by drilling them through exams and sports and then pressuring them into entering exploitative working conditions where their free time is severely limited and discretionary income is insufficient. In short, there's no time (or money) for THAT!
zatoizugoodo
It’s the nasty dirty Japanese men. Who would touch them? Like that JT?
BertieWooster
I see so many young kids totally engrossed in games on cell phones, etc. They are living in a fantasy world and not meeting and interacting with real people. I think the problem is largely caused by computer/cell phone games and TV. Japanese school doesn't help either. All they can do is shut up and listen as the teacher drones on and on. Very different to when I was a kid. Afternoons, evenings were spent playing with friends. Saturday morning we'd clean the house and go shopping and we'd usually go out somewhere on a Sunday.
Disillusioned
So, this means Japanese society has a problem with basic adult interaction. What a revelation that is, NOT!
Alfie Noakes
Sex is not only fantastic fun, it's very important for our mental and physical health. What a shame that so many people are missing out on one of life's greatest pleasures.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
I believe that Japan should be happy about these numbers. It shows that the Japanese are taking a responsible attitude towards sex. STDs and Unintended pregnancies are now rare in Japan. In the US, both unintended pregnancies and STDs are both at a record high. So rejoice Japan rejoice!